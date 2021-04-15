Udaariyaan 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Khushbeer gets raged – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Udaariyaan 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Khushbeer gets raged

Udaariyaan fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Fateh welcoming the friends in Tejo’s home. Fateh’s mum worries seeing the appliance kind going to Khushbeer. He sees the shape. She stays away and appears on. Amrik and Mahi ask did Jasmin say one thing. Fateh says sure, loads has occurred, like…. He sees Jasmin coming and smiles. Fateh sees her passing by. All of them chuckle at him. Preeto is available in Tejo’s sangeet. Jasmin says you’ll neglect all the strain now, we’ll get pleasure from loads, its good you bought saved from that fraud. Fateh simply sees Jasmin. Khushbeer will get shocked studying the appliance kind. He fumes and asks will Fateh discover a job in Canada, will he go away our nation. Fateh’s mum says no, he can by no means do that. Preeto congratulates Tejo. She greets Satti. Satti consoles Preeto.

Preeto says we have been mad to consider that fraud, we gave away gold and land to him, we additionally invested in his pretend enterprise. Jasmin asks Satti to not discuss unhappy issues at this time. She asks Preeto to come back alongside. Satti prays that Jas is a pleasant man, in contrast to the fraud man, Tejo bought a great destiny. Jas comes within the Sangeet. Preeto doesn’t see him. Fateh’s mum says he can by no means do that, its a mistake. Khushbeer shouts shut up. Preeto will get prepared and comes. She tries to see the groom. Tejo sees Fateh taking a look at Jasmin. Jas’ mum sees Preeto there. She alerts Jas. They get nervous.

Jas’s mum acts in poor health. Satti asks what occurred. Jas says her sugar degree bought low. He takes her contained in the room. Satti asks them to take care. Jas shuts the door. He asks how did Preeto come right here, perhaps she is Jasmin’s good friend. His mum says if she informs the police, then we might be arrested. He says let me plan one thing. They cover. Satti comes. Jas says I m in search of the window, mum isn’t getting air to breathe. He sends Satti. Preeto thinks did I see the fraud Kuldeep. Jasmin takes Preeto along with her. Jas and his mum cover. Fateh publicizes a dance competitors between women and guys. Biji and Satti settle for the problem. Jasmin says accepted. They make groups. Khushbeer comes there and sees Fateh dancing. He will get offended. Fateh sees his dad. Khushbeer reveals the job software kind to him. Fateh will get tensed. He says I can clarify. Khushbeer says we’ll discuss proper right here. Fateh says sorry, you’ll be able to’t go inside. Khushbeer says you assume I m spoiling your good friend’s operate. Fateh says include me, I’ll clarify, we’ll go dwelling. Khushbeer will get offended fateh says we’re at woman’s place, please discuss slowly.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: Amena

