Udaariyaan 15th April 2021 Written Update: Jazz and his mother hides from Preeto

Episode begins s with Abhiraj and Rupi welcoming friends at Tejo’s sangeet. Fateh too joins them. Abhiraj asks Fateh wasn’t he from grooms facet. Fateh tells him he was from grooms facet however now he ia from bride’s facet. Amrik, Buzzo and Mahi arrive and take Fateh from entry gate. Different facet, tensed Gurpreet wait and want for Fateh to reach quickly. Fateh’s Canadian work floes from Gurpreet ‘s hand and attain Khushbeer. He picks it up and get indignant studying it. Amrik, Mahi and Buzzo ask Fateh what occurred between him and Jasmine. He says many issues. On the identical time Jasmine comes and go Fateh avoiding him. This makes Mahi, Amrik and Buzzo giggle.

Jasmine will get joyful seeing Preeto. Jasmine tells her that they are going to get pleasure from as we speak forgetting all disappointment. Preeto says she want she may have invited Jasmine to her sister’s marriage ceremony. Jasmine ask her to neglect every part as if Neetu would have gotten married to that fraud, her life would have gotten destroyed. She takes Preeto and tease Fateh. Fateh simply get misplaced in her. Buzzo, Mahi and Amrik says they’re too right here however he’s simply misplaced in Jasmine. Mahi ask him did he neglect his sister even. All of them joke and giggle. Different facet Fateh’s father get indignant on seeing Fateh’s Canadian work allow. He ask Gurpreet what’s all this, Fateh is discovering job in Canada leaving his personal nation. He desires to work below foreigners.

Gurpreet says one thing is fallacious Fateh can’t do that. Preeto meets Tejo and Satti. Satti consoles Preeto saying she is aware of what occurred with Neetu. Preeto says her household spent most of their wealth on the fraud. Jasmine modifications the discuss and take Preeto to vary her garments. Fateh and Sandhu’s welcome Jazz. Preeto and Jazz miss seeing one another. Khushbeer asks Gurpreet why didn’t she instructed him about it earlier. Gurpreet tries to defend Fateh. Khushbeer says if this isn’t a mistake and If Fateh actually desires to go Canada. Jazz sees his title’s preliminary on Tejo’s hand Mehndi.

Everybody at Sangeet get pleasure from and dance. Preeto collides with Jazz however once more misses him as Rupi takes him elsewhere. Jazz’s mom sees Preeto and informs Jazz. They recall trapping Neetu. Jazz’s mom begins appearing sick. Satti and Jazz take Jazz’s mom in some room. They see Preeto from window and will get to know that she is Jasmine’s buddy. They cover behind curtains getting frightened of Preeto. Satti will get confused seeing them like that however they deal with the state of affairs and ship Satti outdoors. They cover from Preeto. Preeto will get confused if she actually noticed fraud Kuldeep/Jazz. Fateh challenges women for a dance competitors. Jasmine accepts the problem.

Tejo asks Beautiful about Jazz. Women and boys separate for a dance competitors. Khushbeer attain Sandhu’s home. Fateh, Amrik, Mahi and Buzzo will get scared seeing Khushbeer. Khushbeer reveals Fateh his Canadian work allow and ask him what it’s. Fateh doesn’t let Khushbeer to speak to Jazz. Tejo tries to know what is going on. Fateh asks father to speak slowly as they’re at bride’s home. He tells him he’ll clarify him every part outdoors or at dwelling. Khushbeer appears at him angrily.

Episode Ends

