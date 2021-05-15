Udaariyaan 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Udaariyaan 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Udaariyaan 15th May 2021 Episode starts with Jasmin talking to Preeto on call. She praises Fateh. She says just I m imp for him. Khushbeer says I don’t think that girl can keep the family united, the person who runs after her wishes and dreams is selfish. Fateh says she is kiddish, but she is clean hearted, she will love our family. Jasmin calls him. He disconnects. Khushbeer says I didn’t finish, I got to know that her entire family is mad for Canada, you will go Canada and not come back right, tell me. Fateh says you know I love my family and country, I will come back, I m your son. Khushbeer says that girl won’t let you come back.

Fateh says once her dream gets fulfilled, she will miss her family, she can’t live without Tejo, Tejo doesn’t want to go abroad, she loves the country, Jasmin will tell me to bring her back to India. Khushbeer says I don’t think so. Jasmin calls Fateh again. He disconnects. She gets angry. Fateh says once she becomes a part of our family, your view will change, she will win your heart. Khushbeer says it will be good for you and her, remember that. Jasmin calls again. He asks Fateh to talk to Jasmin, she has no patience. He goes.

Satti says Khushbeer wasn’t happy. Tejo says everyone needs time, Jasmin will win his heart soon. Jasmin gets upset. Fateh says I love you. She smiles. He laughs and asks her to say something poetic. She does shayari. He laughs. He asks what shall I do, we will go on date. She says our marriage arrangements are starting tomorrow, girls have to do a lot, I have much work, there is a big hair stylist. He says yes, Mangu nai. She says no, Vivaan Nanda, I will look the most prettiest bride if he does my hair styling. He says you are really the best, you are a real pearl, you will look very pretty, when will you meet me. She says tomorrow morning at your house. He says don’t joke. She says marriage date is getting fixed tomorrow, if you dare, then take me on date. He says challenge accepted, I will take you tomorrow.

Its morning, Nimmo comes home. Gurpreet hugs her. Nimmo says congrats for Fateh’s roka, he is getting married now, you didn’t tell me before. She greets Biji. Nimmo says hardwork is nothing, money should come, is the girl’s family rich. Biji asks didn’t you call the pandit. Nimmo says I didn’t forget, pandit ji come in. Fateh comes and hugs Nimmo. She says you didn’t ask Maasi before choosing the girl. He says I will ask next time, and laughs. She asks who is the girl. He says she is coming, where is Billa. She says he will come. They feed her sweets. Buzo says Nimmo can make a drama. Amrik says yes, we have to warn Jasmin.

Jasmin and her family comes. Satti and Lovely see the big house. Lovely says its a big house, Jasmin is very lucky. Fateh asks where is Jasmin. Tejo says she was here. Amrik and Buzo ask Jasmin to be careful of Nimmo Machi, she is Maasi and also Chachi, she does a lot of drama. Jasmin says don’t worry, I will handle her. Nimmo sees Fateh and Tejo. She says so she is Jasmin, she is okay. She asks Fateh where is he taking the girl, he has to live with her all life. Fateh says she is my friend, Jasmin’s elder’s sister, Tejo. Jasmin comes and greets everyone. Amrik signs Fateh. Jasmin says Fateh talks about you all the time. Nimmo likes her and blesses. Gurpreet says pandit, give the date soon. Jasmin says early date. Fateh says I will take you on date. Pandit says mahurat is after 5 days. Biji says it will be too early, give another mahurat. Pandit says its after 3 months. Gurpreet says no, its far, we will handle it in 5 days. Jasmin says I will become your wife, then we will be going Canada

Khushbeer comes. Nimmo asks is Fateh going to Canada. He asks didn’t you tell her, Fateh got a job there, he would be going. Nimmo says it doesn’t matter, Khushbeer didn’t let the alliance happen with Canadian’s family when it was about my son, why would he refuse now, when its about his son. Biji says its Fateh’s dream, Jasmin, and Jasmin’s dream is Canada. Nimmo says I can see, this girl is more happy to go to Canada, than her marriage. Khushbeer goes.

Fateh takes Jasmin to his room. She asks where did you take me. She says I love you written with lights. She smiles. He says I have fulfilled my challenge. She says there is no coffee. He says what’s the need of coffee when we are together. She says anyone can come. He says I m with my would be wife. She gets away. He stops her. He hugs her. They smile and have a moment. He gets close to kiss her. Gurpreet and Tejo come there and switch on the lights. Jasmin says Fateh was showing the room to me. Fateh says yes, we were seeing the fairy lights. Gurpreet teases him. She asks Jasmin to change the room as she wants. Jasmin says its already good, we have to stay here for few days, then we will permanently shift to Canada. She gets Preeto’s call and goes. Tejo tries to stop her.



Udaariyaan 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:

Jasmin says I will go to Canada after marriage. Gurpreet gets upset hearing Jasmin. Nimmo says Jasmin can send Tejo for the puja instead her. Khushbeer asks Fateh to confirm it with Jasmin. Fateh says Jasmin will come. Jasmin tells Preeto that she will come.