Udaariyaan 15th May 2021 Written Update: Nimmu creates a scene infront of Jasmine’s family

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Jasmine shows her necklace and bangles to her friend through a video call and says that Fateh’s family members gave her this. Jasmine says that she will talk to her friend later because she is going to talk to Fateh now. Her friend makes fun of her. Khushbeer says to Fateh that she dont think that Jasmine is capable of taking care of this family. Fateh says that Jasmine acts like childish but soon she will get along with everyone in the family and love everyone like her own family members. Jasmine calls Fateh. Fateh looks at his mobile Khushbeer also sees then Fateh then disconnects. Khushbeer says to Fateh that once he goes to Canada he wont come to India right. Jasmine calls Fateh continuously and gets upset that Fateh isn’t picking her call. Fateh says to Khushbeer what is he saying and says that his whole family is here and once Jasmine’s dream became fulfill she will eventually get bored there and Jasmine can’t live without her family especially Tejo.

Tejo won’t leave her country, Jasmine knows this very well so soon Jasmine and him will return to India. Jasmine video calls Fateh. Fateh disconnects. Satti says to Tejo that she is happy with today’s events but the one thing bothering her is Khushbeer. Tejo asks Satti to not to worry and says how Fateh’s love for Jasmine had an impact to convince the family the same way Jasmine will also win everyone’s heart in Fateh’s family including Khushbeer’s. Fateh sees Khushbeer is not satisfied so Fateh says to Khushbeer that soon Jasmine will win everyone’s heart.

Khushbeer says that he hope what Fateh says will become true. Khushbeer sees Fateh is getting a call from Jasmine and asks him to attend the call then leaves. Jasmine says to Fateh that she wont forgive him because she called him thousand times but he didn’t pick up. Fateh says to Jasmine that he even apologised to her for thousand times and asks her to forgive him. Fateh and Jasmine jokes about their poem for each other. Fateh then asks Jasmine then how to convince her to forgive him. Fateh then says to Jasmine let’s go for a date tomorrow. Jasmine says there are so much work left for their wedding and tomorrow there is a puja and here he is asking her to go for a date with him. Jasmine says tomorrow make up artist and hair stylist also coming to meet her and says that she will be the most beautiful girl after they does her makeup and hair.

Fateh says to Jasmine without makeup even if she sat with him on the mandap without washing her face that time also she will be a most beautiful girl on the earth. Jasmine asks Fateh to not to to talk to her romantically. Fateh says to Jasmine that he wants to meet her. Jasmine says that Gurpreet invited them so she will come to their house in the morning. Fateh says what kind of meet up is this. Jasmine challenges Fateh to take her to the date without anyone knowing. Fateh asks is she challenging him. Jasmine says yes.

In the morning Gurpreet opens the door and Nimmu greets her. Nimmu says that she dont even want to talk to them because they fixed Fateh’s alliance without informing her and asks about Jasmines family. Nimmu then says that she likes Gurpreets dress and asks where from she bought this. Biji comes there. Nimmu greets her too. Biji asks Nimmu is she forget to bring the priest with her. Nimmu calls the priest. Biji asks Nimmu how is her husband, why he didn’t come. Nimmu says that he is busy. Gurpreets asks Nimmu why she is not showing any interest, it’s a good thing that her husband is doing work and being hard work. Nimmu says there is no use for his hard work because her husband isnt earning well. Nimmu then asks where is Khushbeer. Fateh comes there and hugs Nimmu. Nimmu says to Fateh that he hide it from her aunt that he likes a girl. Fateh jokes that he will inform her next time and everyone laughs. Gurpreet asks Nimmu to have sweets. Fateh and Amrik forcefully fired Nimmu the sweets to stop her from saying something. Amrik and Buzo worries that Nimmu may create problems and Jasmine and her family is going to be here soon. They both decides to warn Nimmu.

Jasmine’s family comes to Fateh’s house. Satti and Lovely gets awestruck seeing Fateh’s house. Nimmu makes some snide remarks while greeting them. Fateh asks Tejo where is Jasmine. Tejo says that she is here only. Buzo and Amrik warns Jasmine about their Nimmu aunty. Jasmine asks them to not to worry that she will handle her. Nimmu sees Fateh and Tejo entering the house and thinks is she Jasmine. Nimmu calls Fateh and ask him to introduce his Jasmine to her. Fateh says that she is Tejo his best friend and Jasmines sister. Nimmu then sees Jasmine entering with Buzo and Amrik. Jasmine takes blessings from Gurpreet and Biji then calls Nimmu as machi how Fateh calls her. Nimmu asks Jasmine how she knows her.

Jasmine says that Fateh always talks about her and praises her a lot. Nimmu gets happy and blesses Jasmine. Gurpreet asks Priest to look for a date to fix the marriage. Priest says after five days from now there is an auspicious day. Biji says there is so much work to do for their wedding and asks Priest to look for another date. Fateh says to Jasmine that he will take her to the date without anyone noticing them. They both looks at each other and smiles. Priest says there is auspicious day after three months. Gurpreet says that’s too far and asks Priest to fix the day after five days from now. Satti agree and says that they all help each other for wedding preparations. Jasmine gets excited and says that their wedding is going to happen in five days. Jasmine then asks Fateh how long it will take him to get his Canada Visa. Fateh says two weeks. Jasmine says that means they will go to Canada after two weeks and then settle there forever. Nimmu overhears their conversation and asks everyone that Fateh and Jasmine is going to settle in Canada. Khushbeer comes there and asks Gurpreet didnt she told her that Fateh is going to Canada.

Gurpreet says that she is planned to tell her. Nimmu says after all it’s their life they are the one who going to live. Then Nimmu says when there is an alliance came for her son from Canada how Khushbeer said no and now when it comes to his son everything is right. Biji says how couldn’t he, Khushbeer loves his son so much and Fateh’s dream is Jasmine and Jasmine’s dream is to settle in Canada. Nimmu says that she can see how Jasmine is excited to go to Canada more than her wedding. Khushbeer leaves the place. Everyone looks uncomfortable.

Fateh takes Jasmine to his room. Jasmine gets happy seeing the I LOVE YOU written on the wall. Fateh says to Jasmine that he won the challenge. Fateh then tries to kiss Jasmine. Jasmine pushes him away and asks is this a date, there is no long drive and there is no coffee shop. Fateh says when they both are together then there is no need of all that. Fateh again tries to kiss Jasmine but Jasmine stops him saying what if someone sees them. Fateh says to Jasmine let them see he is with his soon to be wife only. Jasmine and Fateh hugs each other. Fateh again gets close to Jasmine. Gurpreet and Tejo comes there and switches on the lights. Jasmine says to Gurpreet that Fateh is just showing her his room. Fateh says yes momma and says that he is thinking about putting fairy lights here. Gurpreet makes fun of Fateh and Jasmine and then her and Tejo laughs.

Gurpreet then says to Jasmine that after marriage this room will become hers so she can change how she wants. Jasmine says that she loves this room already and says there is no need to make any changes because after two weeks they are going to settle in Canada permanently. Tejo and Fateh gets shocked. Gurpreet gets uncomfortable and looks at Fateh. Jasmine then excused herself as she is getting call from her friend and leaves. Tejo calls Jasmine but Jasmine ignores her and then leaves. Fateh Tejo and Gurpreet looks at eachother.