Udaariyaan 17th May 2021 Written Update: Khushbeer decides to cancel the Puja.

The episode starts with Jasmine gets a call from her friend Preeto and gets excited when her friend told her that the stylist Vivan Nanda want to talk to her. Jasmine says to Gurpreet if there is any changes has to made in this room ask Tejo’s opinion and excuses herself. Tejo Fateh and Gurpreet looks at Eachother and doesn’t say anything. Fateh hugs her mother and says that Tejo knows Jasmine well so she will help him change as per Jasmine’s liking. Gurpreet leaves the room. Amrik comes and asks Gurpreet where is his sister in law. Gurpreet doesn’t say anything. Nimmu comes there. Amrik and Nimmu sees that Fateh and Tejo are talking about what are the changes they need to make. Nimmu says that they both of them are acting like newly wed. Amrik asks her not to talk like that. Nimmu says that she had seen the world more than him and leaves the place. Jasmine asks her stylist to make her the most beautiful bride and says tomorrow they will meet eachother. Gurpreet sees everything.

Nimmu comes there and says that Jasmine showimg interest in other things that her own marriage. Gurpreet says nothing like that, Jasmine got some Important call. Nimmu says that Biji called Gurpreet because there is a man waiting for them to choose a dress. Gurpreet asks Nimmu to go saying she will come. Jasmine says all the dresses are good and she is confused. Nimmu’s asks Jasmine to ask help from Gurpreet. Gurpreet asks Jasmine what is she looking. Jasmine says that she is looking for Tejo because she is the one who always choose dress for her. Amrik and Tejo comes there. Jasmine asks Tejo to choose her dress. Nimmu once again asks Jasmine to ask her mother in law’s opinion but Jasmine declines saying Tejo is here. Tejo gets uncomfortable. Nimmu says to Gurpreet that Tejo may have other intentions. Khushbeer sees Jasmine’s behaviour and recalls his conversation with Fateh.

Jasmine says to everyone in the house that Veer’s are so happy about this wedding. Satti says after all it’s their first son’s wedding. Lovely says in this whole village this is going to be the Best wedding of all time. Jasmine says that she is going to be the prettiest bride. Satti asks Jasmine to add some more ghee in her food. Tejo says even after eating that Jasmine will remain stupid. Abhiraj asks what happened. Tejo asks Jasmine to try to Understand Gurpreet feelings too and stop her childish behavior as she is getting married. Jasmine says that she dont care, she wants everything to be best in her wedding and says marriage won’t happen repeatedly then ran away when she gets a call from her friend Preeto. Sukhmini asks Rupi and Abhiraj to start the wedding preparation as soon as possible saying they dont have much time left. Satti says that Gurpreet said that they will take care of everything. Rupi asks Satti that they think we are not capable to do the arrangements to their standards.

Satti says no they are really good people then she receives a call from Gurpreet and says that they will he at their house before 11. Satti then says Tejo it’s her responsibility to bring Jasmine there on time. Gurpreet says to Fateh to inform Jasmine about the Puja. Fateh promises Gurpreet that Jasmine will attend and asks her not to worry. Gurpreet says to Fateh that after marriage she cant ask help from Tejo. Fateh says that Jasmine will learn everything and take care of the family well. Nimmu comes there and mocks saying Tejo might sit on the Puja instead of Jasmine. Khushbeer says that he do agree with Nimmu’s words and asks Fateh to confirm. Fateh says that Jasmine will definitely participate in the puja and she knows the importance behind this. Jasmine gets excited that Vivan Nanda gave her appointment and agreed to be there on time.

Khushbeer introduces his sister and brother in law to Sandhu’s. Khushbeer brother in law says that they didn’t respected him enough to inform this. Khushbeer’s father says that Fateh loved Jasmine and no one have the rights to separate truly loves people and asks Nimmu’s husband what he said is right or not. Nimmu’s husband agrees with Khushbeer’s father. Gurpreet introduces Billa to everyone. Nimmu comes there and asks where is Jasmine. Satti says that Tejo is going to bring Jasmine. Khushbeer’s brother in law asks Khushbeer why he is letting his son go to Canada. Nimmu says already they have enough money also. Khushbeer’s sister says that the girl must be Special because she not only captured Fateh’s heart but also changes Khushbeer’s thought and says she cant wait to meet Jasmine. Khushbeer’s father asks Fateh to go and bring Jasmine. Tejo calls Jasmine and asks her where is she.

Jasmine says that she came here to meet her stylist. Tejo asks Jasmine why did she lied to her. Jasmine says if she dont then Tejo wont allow her to meet Vivan Nanda. Tejo says that puja is important and there is only 15minutes left for that. Jasmine says that her meeting with her stylist will take two to three hours and asks Tejo to handle everything then disconnects the call. Tejo worries and thinks what to say to everyone. Fateh comes there and asks Tejo about Jasmine. Fateh says that she told Jasmine more than ten times how much this puja is important for them. Tejo says to Fateh that Jasmine went to meet her stylist and she won’t be here for next two to three hours. Fateh asks Tejo why she didnt stop Jasmine. Tejo says that she isnt aware about this. Fateh worries and says that there is going to be a big problem because of this. Nimmu overhears their conversation then smiles and leaves the place.

Khushbeer asks Gurpreet how long Jasmine will take? Rupi says that he will go and bring her. Nimmu comes there and says to everyone that Jasmine went to style her hair and it will take two to three hours to return. Satti says to Nimmu that she must have misunderstood and says Tejo went to bring Jasmine. Nimmu says that she heard Fateh and Tejo’s conversation. Pammi says that Puja is important and how can Jasmine decides to go somewhere else. Khushbeer looks back and asks Gurpreet this is why he asked her to talk to Jasmine yesterday itself. Gurpreet looks at Satti and says that age told her already. Satti and the family members looks uncomfortable. Nimmu says that Jasmine will learn about this family rules and everything after the marriage. Billa says that he dont think the one who changes Khushbeer’s thought about going to Canada will adapt to the family rules. Nimmu jokes and says may be Jasmine may ask Tejo to sit on the Puja on behalf of her. Khushbeer gets angry and calls Fateh.

Buzo and Amrik says to Fateh that Nimmu told everyone everything and Khushbeer is angry. Satti and Gurpreet asks Tejo did she know that Jasmine went to meet the hair stylist. Rupi asks Tejo why she didn’t informed them about this. Fateh says that he will go and take Jasmine. Gurpreet says that it’s not possible to attend the puja on time if Fateh goes and bring Jasmine. Fateh says he will come fast. Khushbeer’s brother in law says that this is why they need to get help from their relatives to avoid such things. Khushbeer says that no one will go and bring Jasmine, if she don’t understand the importance of this Puja then there is no use to conduct the puja. Everyone gets shocked. Jasmine comes there and greets everyone.

The episode ends.