Udaariyaan 19th May 2021 Written Update: Jasmine thanks Tejo for being there for her always.

Udaariyaan 19th May 2021 Written Update

The episode starts with Sandhu’s arranges gifts for Veer’s. Satti says that everyone is good there but Nimmu is the most dangerous person. Lovely says that even Khushbeer’s brother in law. Jasmine comes there and asks what they all are talking about her in laws. Everyone jokes and says that now itself Jasmine started supporting her in laws. Tejo jokes that if Jasmine got an opportunity she will sit on Mandap today itself and marry Fateh. Jasmine tries to catch Tejo. Dilraj comes there and says there is a baba waiting outside and asking his family to give something. Sukhmini asks Satti to give it to Jasmine rice and atta she will give the baba. Dilraj says that baba says our future too. Jasmine runs outside and asks the baba when she goes Canada she will have her own house and car there and she will be happy right. Baba says that she wont go to Canada. Jasmine says that she is going to Canada within 15-20days. Baba says to Jasmine that she is still in Punjab in Future also she will be in Punjab only. Khushbeer says to Gurpreet that Jasmine only cares about going too Canada. Gurpreet says that Jasmine loves Fateh so much. Khushbeer says that Jasmine loves Fateh only not his family and asks Gurpreet to make the wedding arrangement fast because he may think to stop the wedding seeing Jasmines behaviour. Jasmine shouts at the baba and throws everything and call him a liar. Everyone comes there and asks what happened. Jasmine says to the baba her wedding is in three days and she will go to Canada for sure. Jasmine then leaves the house. Tejo tries to stop her but get hurt.

Khushbeer hears someone knocking on the door and opens to find Jasmine is there. Jasmine asks Khushbeer is Fateh is there. Khushbeer says Fateh is ik his room but what happened. Jasmine ignores and runs inside. Jasmine accidentally make Nimmu drop the jar. Nimmu says what kind of shameless behavior is this. Fateh says to Jasmine for this reason she is getting this much emotional and asks is she trust him or not. Jasmine says no then says that she do trust him but after whatever happened to her family Especially to her father and Tejo she doubts every single thing. Fateh asks Jasmine what he has to do so that she will calm down. Jasmine asks him a proof that they are going to Canada. Nimmu and Pammi overhears the conversation and Nimmu says that Fateh decides to leave the family for her and hear she is asking proof to him. Fateh shows Jasmine his joining letter and calls the Manager of the Company and the Manager also asks him to submit his documents in the Embassy. Jasmine apologises to Fateh for not believing. Jasmine then asks Fateh to promise to her if incase the company rejects his appointment letter he needs to tell her first. Fateh promised and hugs her.

Tejo comes looking for Jasmine. Pammi says to Nimmu Jasmine is kind of stupid but she is a Lovely girl. Nimmu says that she is a shameless person. Gurpreet comes there and warns Nimmu to not to say anything against Jasmine. Nimmu asks Gurpreet even she herself saw Jasmines behaviour still she is warning her. Gurpreet says Fateh loves Jasmine and they loves Fateh so much. Fateh and Jasmine comes there. Tejo apologises to everyone and says that Jasmine is an emotional girl and some baba lied to her that she wont go to the Canada and asks everyone to forgive Jasmine’s childish behavior. Amrik comes there and says Coreographer is waiting for them. Fateh Jasmine and Tejo leaves to dance practice. Gurpreet worries and prays god that Jasmine not create any more mess.

Jasmine thanks Tejo for once again saving her from everyone. Jasmine hugs Tejo and says what she is going to do in Canada and how she is going to handle everything alone in Canada. Tejo says but she is happy that Jasmine is leaving. Tejo then asks Jasmine is she is going to take these kind of memories with her to Canada and made her sit on the bed and they both shares their memories of each other and laughs. Jasmime says that she is going to miss Tejo. Tejo says she wont be worried about Jasmine because Fateh is there to take care of her. Tejo then says once Jasmine leaves she will going to achieve her dreams. Jasmine tries to hit Tejo but Tejo runs away. Tejo asks her family members to save her from Jasmine but everyone looks at them and smiles. Sukhmini and Satti wonders how they are going to live without Jasmine especially Tejo. Mahi and Amrik practices dance on their room. Nimmu comes there and says that generally girls are the one who leaves their house after marriage but here Fateh is leaving them and asks them to practice for Fateh’s vidai and leaves the room. Fateh asks Mahi and Amrik to not to take Nimmu’s words seriously. Mahi says but whatever Nimmu said is true. Amrik says that they are going to miss him so much and the Siblings hugs each other. Fateh says that he will invite them to Canada and they all can have so many fun there even Simran and her husband will be also there. Mahi says that Khushbeer will accept Simran? Fateh says that Khushbeer will definitely accept Simran and Jasmine will be the reason for that.

Pammi says to everyone that she gave her jumka to Jasmine and Jasmine promises to wear it on the evening sangeet ceremony. Gurpreet shares her worries with Biji and says that she dont want anything bad happen in today’s sangeet ceremony. In sangeet the Veer’s wait for Sandhu’s. Khushbeer’s brother in law says to Khushbeer that he is upset because this sangeet has to be happen in the bride’s house. Khushbeer takes him to everyone. Sandhu’s comes there. Both the families greets eachother. Gurpreet asks where is Jasmine. Satti says that she is coming. Everyone waits for Jasmine. Amrik and Mahi makes fun of Fateh by saying that Jasmine is arrived. Everyone laughs at Fateh’s reaction. The lights goes off and Tejo shows Jasmine. Fateh and Jasmine comes near by eachother. Fateh takes Jasmines hand and kisses. Fateh thinks finally his dream becomes true.

