Udaariyaan 1st April 2021 Written Update: Fateh surprises Jasmine – Tellyexpress

Udaariyaan 31st March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode begins with Tejo sending Jasmine to bring Juice for Jazz. Fateh gets to know that Jasmine and Tejo are sisters. Tejo misunderstood him because she thought Fateh was following her instead of Jasmine. Buzzo informs Fateh that Jazz is in the ward where he is standing. Fateh enters Jazz’s ward. Tejo gets angry on Fateh. She once again starts screaming on him saying that firstly he followed her everywhere. When she rejected him he hurt Jazz by beating him. Fateh tries to explain that he came to apologize to Jazz because his friends beat Jazz. Tejo again misunderstand him and say now he is blaming his friends for his mistake. She threatens him to call police.
Jazz gets scared thinking if Tejo calls police he will himself get in trouble. Ignoring Tejo Fateh goes to Jazz and apologize to him. Angry Tejo mistakenly reveals to Fateh that Jazz is going to be her husband. Jazz ask Tejo to not call Police . Fateh feels happy and promise Jazz that he will not put him in any trouble again. Tejo makes Fateh away from Jazz. Tejo gets angry on Fateh. Fateh again ignores Tejo and leaves giving flowers to Jazz.
Tejo gets angry with Jazz for letting Fateh go easily. Jazz tells Tejo that he just wants smile on her face. Tejo smiles. Fateh distributes flowers to everyone in hospital. In his way Jasmine’s dupatta flows from over his face. He seems like a pure lover boy. Satti too feels happy with Fateh’s gesture. She makes Jasmine happy by telling her that Tejo agreed to marry Jazz.
Jazz gets scared when Rubbi asks Tejo about Fateh. Jazz changes the discussion and calls Tejo’s parents as Mummy Ji and Papaji. Satti and Jasmine feels happy. Jasmine asks Jazz can she call Jiju now? Jazz agrees. Tejo feels awkward. Jazz thinks Fateh benefitted him.
Fateh tells Buzzo that Jazz brought marriage proposal for Tejo not Jasmine. He happily screams “I love You Jasmine” from terrace. Daadi asks Jasmine to search for her medicines. Abhiraj corrects angry Jasmine’s incorrect English. Tejo’s grandmother blesses Tejo for fulfilling her grandfather’s dreams of seeing his family settled in Canada. Whole family clicks Tejo and Grandmothers photo with Canada’s map. Everyone dances on Dhol surrounding Tejo. Rubbi gets aside. Abhiraj asks Rubbi if Tejo agreed for marriage in pressure. Rubbi assures him that Tejo agreed on her will. Buzzo asks Fateh that now how will he make Tejo agree for his marriage with Jasmine. Fateh too thinks about this.
Jasmine asks Tejo who was her lover who beat Jazz. Tejo says lafanter. Fateh thinks how to get forgiveness from Tejo. He scold Buzzo for beating Jazz. Buzzo says to Fateh that his big understanding got ended because of him only. Fateh hugs Buzzo. Fateh now thinks how to make his place in Jasmine’s heart and get forgiveness from Tejo. Jasmine calls Fateh an angel. She says to Tejo that Fateh beat Jazz that’s why she agreed to marry Jazz. Tejo says to Jasmine that when she will meet Fateh then only she will understand that Fateh is lafanter. Fateh prepares gifts for Jasmine and Tejo. His siblings tease him saying that he will not be able to propose Jasmine. Fateh says one day he will surely propose Jasmine.
Fateh plans a special morning for Jasmine. After his siblings question Fateh thinks to plan something special for Tejo too. Tejo and Jasmine discuss about Fateh. Tejo calls Fateh aawara and Lafanter. Jasmine call him Pyara. Jasmine tells her friends that she will soon go to Canada. Jasmine receives a gift from Fateh. Suddenly flower petals gets showered on her by Fateh. She enjoys it and Fateh smiles seeing her.
