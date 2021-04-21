Udaariyaan 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeto learns Jas’ truth – TMT Updates

Udaariyaan twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Tejo getting emotional and speaking to her dad and mom and Jasmin. She hugs them. Mahi says dad won’t agree. Amrik says you already know what dad advised you. Fateh will get unhappy. Khushbeer sits crying. Dada ji says I’ll discuss to Fateh, the place is he. Fateh’s mum says he has gone in Tejo’s wedding ceremony. Fateh says Jas can be calling now, prepare. He calls Jas. Jas doesn’t reply. Tejo will get prepared for the wedding. Jasmin compliments her. Everybody worries that Jas isn’t answering. Jasmin says baraat didn’t come, I’ll ask Tejo if he advised her one thing. Neetu and Preeto anticipate Jas. Tejo says Jas is punctual, give my cellphone. Jasmin says Harman has tried calling lots. Tejo calls and says cellphone isn’t reachable.

She asks Jasmin to name Fateh. Jasmin says I don’t have his quantity. Tejo says I’ve his quantity. Jasmin calls Fateh and asks is Jas there, is every thing high-quality. Fateh says we’re ready for Jas, his cellphone is unreachable, I’ll name you when he comes. Tejo prays that every thing will get high-quality. Fateh calls her and says don’t fear, I’ll get Jas there, don’t fear, you might be Jasmin’s sister, you perceive my love, you might be double particular for me, I’ll discover Jas. She says I belief Jas, perhaps he’s caught someplace. Somebody asks Neetu would you like carry. Preeto thinks did he know our plan. Fateh dances within the baraat. Jas will get the baraat. Neetu goes mad in anger. Preeto consoles her. She recollects seeing Jas in Tejo’s operate. She calls Jasmin on the landline. Biraj asks Jas for entry charges.

Fateh says Jas is a NRI. Jasmin says its shagun. Jas says I’ve Canadian forex, I’ve simply this a lot. Jasmin asks simply 1100rs. Jasmin teases him. Fateh provides the cash. Jasmin will get glad. Jas’ mum says that is our pandit. Jas sits for the wedding. Everybody smiles. Jas will get a message. He calls again and acts. He goes out. He will get tensed when Biraj comes. Preeto is on the decision. She hears about pandit. She thinks its Biraj’s voice, is Tejo marrying this fraud. Fateh smiles seeing Jasmin. Beautiful misunderstands and beats him. Jasmin laughs. Fateh compliments Beautiful. Beautiful smiles. Jasmin seems on. He indicators her and goes. She says he’s actually good. The ladies convey Tejo within the mandap. She smiles.



Precap:

Fateh and Jasmin smile seeing one another. Tejo takes the marriage rounds with Jas. Preeto comes operating to them. Tejo cries and ruins the decorations.



Replace Credit score to: Amena