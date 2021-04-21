Udaariyaan 21st April 2021 Written Update: Sandhu’s welcome Jazz as groom in their house

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Satti wishing Tejo’s happiness and hugging her. Jasmine interrupts them. She offers Lakme merchandise to Tejo and ask her to look stunning at the moment. Rupi will get emotional and makes Satti, Tejo and Jasmine emotional too. Fateh prepares to go to Tejo’s marriage ceremony. Amrik and Mahi tells Fateh that Khushbeer is not going to agree or get indignant. Khushbeer on different facet will get to know that Fateh goes to Jasmine’s elder sister’s marriage. Jazz books prepare tickets and automobile for someplace. Sandhu’s welcome visitors. Jasmine wears off evil eye from Tejo.

Sandhu’s anticipate Jazz’s Baaraat. Jasmine hears them and goes to Tejo to ask her if she is aware of something about Baaraat. Tejo too tries calling Jazz, however his telephone comes not reachable. Jasmine tells even different relations obtained Jazz’s telephone not reachable. Jasmine type Tejo’s telephone calls Fateh and ask him about Jazz. Fateh tells Jasmine he’s too ready for Jazz. Everyone will get tensed pondering the place Jazz is. Tejo tries calming herself. Fateh calls Tejo and tells her that he’ll deliver Jazz and likewise inform her that she is double particular for him. One, as a result of she is Jasmine’s sister and second, as a result of she understands him and his love.

On one facet, Preeto and Neetu anticipate Jazz and different facet Sandhu’s and Tejo anticipate Jazz. Sandhu’s get relaxed and joyful seeing Jazz’s Baaraat arrival. Fateh and Jasmine dance in Baaraat. Jazz recollects his plan of not going to satisfy Neetu and Preeto. He additionally recall telling his mom that Preeto and Neetu is not going to come to Tejo’s marriage ceremony now. Different facet Neetu cries and Preeto deal with her.

Tejo on facet calm down and different facet Preeto doubts Jazz to be fraud Kuldeep. She tries calling Jasmine and her landline however fails. She decides to go to Sandhu home and make sure. Different facet, Sandhu’s welcome Jazz. Jasmine asks Jazz 25,000 as entry charges. Jazz offers solely 1100 however Fateh for Jasmine offers 50,000.

Preeto leaves for Sandhu home nervous for Tejo. Jazz’s mom makes it Pandit do Tejo and Jazz’s marriage. Jazz’s mom asks Pandit to complete marriage ceremony fast. Preeto type Neetu’s message Jazz and ask him to name again an pricey him. Jazz and his mom will get nervous with that message. Jazz makes a lie and name Preeto. Preeto ask him whose life is he ruining now. Preeto hears Abhiraj telling Jazz Pandit Ji is looking him. She will get confirmed that Kuldeep fraud/Jazz is marrying Tejo. She asks driver to drive quick.

Different facet, Jasmine receives a letter from Fateh. Jasmine tells Taaiji and Fateh get her in his phrases. Jasmine thinks Fateh is sweet however doesn’t have Canada visa. Fateh reward Tejo’s magnificence seeing her in her bridal outfit. Tejo feels Shy and transfer in the direction of the Mandap smiling.

Precap: Fateh will flirt with Jasmine and Preeto will strive her greatest to achieve Sandhu home and expose Jazz and his mom. Tejo can be seen crying and ruining decorations of her marriage ceremony mattress.

Episode Ends

