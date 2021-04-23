Udaariyaan 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Tejo receives a shock – TMT Updates

Udaariyaan twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Fateh and Jasmin having a chat. He says its our first date as we speak. He items her a bouquet. Dadi says don’t know who’s Jasmin, who made Fateh mad. Fateh’s mum says you each knew it proper. Amrik and Mahi defend Jasmin and asks her to satisfy her as soon as. Tejo goes to see the room. Fateh and Jasmin beautify Tejo’s room. Tejo is gloomy. Dadi says Jasmin is mad for Canada. Amrik and Mahi ask her to satisfy Jasmin as soon as. Fateh’s mum says we learn about her figuring out her goals, she has modified Fateh’s focus, he has forgotten his dad’s goals and considering of Jasmin’s dream. Dadi says this lady has hypnotized all of the three kids. Amrik and Mahi go. Fateh’s mum says I’ve advised him to be at dwelling, but when he will get a job in Canada, then don’t know the place will Jasmin’s dream take him.

Bebe says Tejo is taking a flight for Canada, very quickly I may even attain there with complete household. Everybody will get emotional. Satti asks them to not cry. Fateh will get tea for Jasmin. She thanks him. She asks did you make it. He will get a present hamper for her. She thanks him. She says its wanting like a date, what do you do. He says I like you. She asks what else. He says I m a boxer, I’ve performed state degree and making ready for nationwide degree, my dad wished me to play olympics. She asks your dream. He says you’re my dream, our goals will take a flight collectively. She smiles. They’ve a chat. Tejo comes contained in the room. Jasmin asks the place is Jas. Tejo says he’ll come later, he had some work. Fateh asks work as we speak. Jasmin says on the primary night time. Tejo asks what are you doing right here. Fateh says its our date. Jasmin says Fateh was serving to me in ornament. Tejo says its lovely. He says thanks. Jasmin says I did this. He says we aren’t totally different, take some relaxation, Jas could be coming, have come espresso. They depart. Tejo waits for Jas. The members of the family sing and dance. Tejo falls asleep whereas ready for Jas.

She will get Jas’ message. He writes I’ll are available in a while. She thinks I’ll name mum, however perhaps she has gone to sleep. Rupy apologizes to Satti for his rudeness. She says I m her mum and need to see her glad at all times. Tejo wakes up within the morning. She appears for Jas. She calls Jas. He doesn’t reply. She calls Rupy and says Jas didn’t come to the resort since night time, his cellphone is off. He will get shocked. Tejo says I don’t perceive. He says I’ll go to Jas’ resort. She asks him to not say something at dwelling. Rupy and Harman go to Jas’ resort. Supervisor says Jas and his mum have checkout, sorry I can’t show you how to a lot. They fear. A person says Jas left in a taxi at night time itself. Rupy says Tejo is looking me, what is going to I inform her. He solutions the decision. She asks did you attain their resort. He says sure, don’t fear, all the pieces might be tremendous. She says you realize you’ll be able to’t lie, what’s the matter. He cries.

Harman takes the decision. She asks what’s the matter, why is dad crying, inform me. Harman says Jas and his mum left from the resort. She will get shocked. She asks when. He says final night time. She remembers Jas and his mum’s phrases. She says did he run away, however why… She remembers Preeto’s phrases. Rupy asks what is going to we inform at dwelling, that Jas left Tejo and ran away. Tejo will get a name. The resort girl asks her if she is going to keep again or test up. Tejo sits crying.



Precap:

Satti says Tejo will come for her pagphere as we speak. Satti will get shocked. Tejo comes dwelling and cries. Fateh says Jas won’t ever come again now. Rupy and Harman beat up Fateh.

Replace Credit score to: Amena