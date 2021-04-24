Udaariyaan 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Tejo returns home – TMT Updates

Udaariyaan twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with the woman asking Tejo to take a look at. She asks about her husband. Tejo’s tear falls on Jas’ title and wipes it. Tejo leaves. Harman and Rupy are on the best way. The women see Tejo and remark. Satti prepares for Tejo’s pagphere. Biraj asks for tea. Pretty says you must go and get Tejo. Satti asks him to go and get snacks for her. Biraj asks her to name Rupy. She asks the place did he go. Rupy says I’ll go and get Tejo, you go house. He will get Satti’s telephone. He asks Harman to speak to her. He says as soon as I learn about Jas, I can’t go away him. Harman says we are going to ask Fateh, he would know, he’s Jas’ pal. He calls Fateh. Harman asks the place is Jas, you might be his pal, you’d learn about him. Fateh says he can be with Tejo. Harman says no, he didn’t come to the lodge at evening. Fateh asks how can he disappear. Harman tells every little thing. Fateh will get shocked.

Rupy asks him to search out out. Fateh says take Tejo house, I’ll discover out every little thing. He thinks how can Jas disappear. Fateh leaves. His mum worries. Tejo walks barefoot and thinks of her household. She comes house. Satti turns and sees Tejo. Everybody rushes to Tejo and ask what occurred together with her. They get frightened and ask her. Tejo cries and runs inside the home. All of them ask her what had occurred, what’s the matter. They cry. Biraj says I’ll name Jas. Harman and Rupy come house. Harman says no use to name Jas. Satti asks Rupy what occurred, Tejo isn’t saying something. Tejo hugs Rupy. She cries and runs to her room. All of them ask what occurred. Rupy says Jas left Tejo and ran away. They cry. Tejo cries in her room. Rupy tells every little thing. Bebe asks how can Jas do that. They assume Jas will come again. Fateh comes and says Jas won’t ever come again. All of them see Fateh. Fateh says I m coming from prepare station, some guys have seen Jas and his mum leaving within the prepare. Bebe says its a misunderstanding. Fateh says no, I’ve proven their pics, they left. Satti asks the place will we discover him. Rupy will get indignant and says you knew it, proper, you inform me, the place did Jas and his mum go away. Fateh says I don’t know.

Rupy, Harman and Biraj scold and slap him. Fateh says I don’t know something, I m saying the reality. Jasmin is available in between and stops Biraj. She says he didn’t do something, he was serving to Jas, Jas has fooled him as effectively, Fateh got here because the baraati. She cares for Fateh. She cries and hugs Rupy. Biraj says I m calling Jas’ uncle. Fateh says it was all a lie, a drama, we must always go to police. Jasmin thinks of Preeto’s phrases. She asks Biraj to get her telephone. She checks the pic and says is Jas the identical man. They see the pic. They get shocked seeing Jas’ pic. All of them cry. Jasmin says Preeto advised me many instances to examine the message. Biraj says Fateh is true, we must always go to police. Jasmin goes to Tejo. She says Jas has cheated you and run away. Tejo asks what. Jasmin exhibits Jas’ pic with Neetu. Tejo will get shocked. Jasmin says I can’t spare him. Tejo faints down. Jasmin shouts. Everybody runs to the room and sees Tejo. They attend her.

No Precap

Replace Credit score to: Amena