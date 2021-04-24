Udaariyaan 24th April 2021 Written Update: Tejo faints knowing about Jazz’s fraud with Neetu

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Tejo checking bout of the resort. Resort workers ask Tejo the place is her husband, she cries and her tear falls on Jazz’s identify eradicating it from Tejo’s identify within the register. Different aspect Rupi and Harman anxious about Tejo. Tejo remembers Jazz’s all lies one after the other and proceed strolling out of the resort. She remembers Jazz’s lies, her marriage and engagement ceremonies with Jazz. She walks on street alone in unhealthy situation. Different aspect, Satti and Sandhu’s put together for Tejo’s Pag Phera ceremony. Pretty asks Satti what to arrange right now. Satti tells her to arrange Tejo’s favourite dishes.

Satti calls tensed Rupi and Harman. They didn’t choose up the decision and as an alternative name Fateh to ask about Jazz’s whereabouts of Jazz. Fateh will get shocked when Harman and Rupi tells him that Tejo referred to as them and advised that Jazz and his mom is lacking. They ask Fateh to seek for Jazz. He tells them to take Tejo residence, he’ll seek for Jazz. Tejo remembers her household’s Canada goals and Jasmine’s ardour for Canada. Sandhu’s cow and buffalo doesn’t eat something. Satti tells them Tejo is coming. Tejo attain residence and Satti will get tensed seeing her situation. Tejo’s grandmother additionally will get tensed seeing Tejo’s situation. They run in the direction of her and ask what occurred. Entire household gathers round her and fear for her. They cry and ask her what occurred.

Everybody request Tejo to say one thing. Abhiraj says he’s calling Jazz. Rupi and Harman returns and say that Jazz won’t choose up his cellphone. Household ask them what occurred. Entire household cry asking what occurred. Rupi hugs Tejo and Tejo runs away after hugging her father. Rupi says the whole lot completed. He additional shock everybody by telling them that Jazz and his mom ran away leaving Tejo alone. They inform household that they looked for Jazz and his mom in all places however they couldn’t discover out. Grandmother and Navraj says Jazz can not disappear like this he will certainly return.

Fateh attain Sandhu home and inform them that Jazz and his mom ran away from practice. Individuals noticed them. Rupi will get offended on Fateh and suppose he was additionally concerned with Jazz. Everybody beat Fateh brutally. Jasmine stops her household from beating Fateh and inform them that Jazz cheated Fateh too and he is aware of nothing. She tends to Fateh’s wound. Abhiraj tries calling to Jazz’s tayaji, however in useless. Jasmine remembers Preeto’s phrases and inform household that Preeto despatched her pics of fraud.

She checks the pics of fraud and will get to know that Jazz did fraud with Preeto’s sister Neetu too. She regrets not checking her cellphone earlier and listening to Preeto’s phrases. Everybody resolve to go to police. Jasmine tells about Jazz’s fraud with Neetu to Tejo. Tejo will get shocked. Jasmine says she’s going to beat Jazz badly if she’s going to see him. Tejo sees Neetu and Jazz’s photograph and remembers her household’s goals and talks with Tejo. She faints and household will get anxious for her and attempt to wake her up.

Precap: Fateh will ask Jasmine to not cry and deal with herself. He’ll promise her that he’ll strive his finest to seek out and get Jazz and his mom arrested. Fateh will wipe Jasmine’s tears and she’s going to put het head on his shoulder. Subsequent Khushbeer will say to Fateh that now did he see what occurs with individuals who goals huge of going overseas. At Sandhu’s Kinnars will give blessings to Tejo of wedding ceremony unaware of the scenario.

Episode Ends

