Udaariyaan 2nd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Read Example 2 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Udaariyaan 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Fateh gets glad reasoning that Jasmine got dazzled. Fateh currently arrives at Tejo’s group to get her absolution with some food plates for everybody.
Tejo doesn’t tune in to Fateh expels him and his companions from her group. Jasmine gets another blessing and letter from Fateh in her group. She persistently gets blessings from Fateh any place she goes.
Amrik helps Fateh watch Jasmine on the video call. Amrik prods him and requests cash from sometime later. Fateh separates the call. He penetrates Tejo’s scootie, she presumes the understudies she fizzled. She thinks she is getting late for her gathering with dignitary. Fateh follows Tejo and offers her lift on his bicycle.
Tejo blows up on Fateh and calls him a simpleton. Tejo requests Fateh did he cut her scootie. Fateh penetrated her scootie. He persuades Tejo to allow him to apologize for his misstep by aiding her now. Tejo consents to allow him to help her. Fateh acclaims himself and figures Jasmine would have loved espresso or not. Tejo requests what. He changes the matter.
Jasmine loves Fateh’s sent espresso and deserts with a letter telling that she will before long meet him. Her companions bother her that the blessing sender will before long send an engagement proposition. Amrik and Mahi record Jasmine’s video for Fateh and leave the bistro.
Jasmine tells to her companions that assuming the blessing sender would not be from Canada, his heart will break. Fateh in the manner acclaims Tejo and Jazz’s jodi. Fateh and Tejo clear their mistaken assumptions and Fateh speak his life’s vehicle won’t stop. Really at that time, his bicycle will quit working. He will watch that bicycle’s petroleum gets wrapped up.
Tejo blows up on Fateh. They have an altercation and Tejo leaves. Amrik calls Fateh and discloses to him that Jasmine is effectively getting dazzled. Fateh speaks Tejo isn’t getting intrigued.
Amrik shows upbeat Jasmine to Fateh on a video call. Amrik reveals to Fateh that he took his bicycle yesterday and petroleum will be less in his bicycle so he ought to get it filled. Fateh chastens Amrik.
Tejo takes a gander at Fateh indignantly. Tejo hears Jasmine revealing to her companions that the endowments send by the outsider are exceptionally pleasant. She gets some information about the endowments. Jasmine educates Tejo regarding somebody cherishing her so much and sending her endowments.
Tejo inquires as to whether something awful happens tomorrow in light of these blessings. Jasmine requests Tejo is she is feeling desirous. Tejo requests that she leave her immature propensities. Jasmine speaks on the off chance that the blessing sender would be from Canada, she will acknowledge him in any case not. Tejo gets strained reasoning who is sending Jasmine such countless blessings.
