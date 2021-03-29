Udaariyaan 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Udaariyaan 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Udariyaan 30th March 2021 Episode starts with Jas lying to Tejo’s family about his Pharma business. He shows pics of his pharmacy. Jas and his mum impress Tejo’s family. Jas says I hate the word dowry, we have everything, what to expect from someone who gives their lovely daughter. He asks Tejo to talk anything. Jasmin asks them to go for a private talk. Fateh is on the way. Jas asks Tejo to answer honestly. He asks is anyone forcing you for marriage, girls’ parents want to get rid of the burden. He says I met a girl, she told me about her affair, I refused for the alliance, I can do anything, but I can’t stand as a wall in front of someone’s happiness.
Tejo smiles. She says I m glad to hear you. Satti prays. Tejo says why did you choose me, when you have everything. He recalls his rehearsals. He says wedding happens by destiny, I also believe it, I think marriage is a lifelong partnership, I wanted to wife to be intelligent, soft spoken, independent in taking decisions and beautiful, when I found out that you are a lecturer, I was like too happy, I have one dream, my wife crosses the path towards her future and makes me her partner, my mum is also good. Jas’s mum gives the guest list. Satti finds it very long. Satti says we will handle this. Jas’ mum says he should know it. Satti says I forgot. Jas’ mum shows the house pic. Satti says Tejo will live in a big house. Jas impresses Tejo. Tejo says yes, I want to do a job and become a professor. She asks what do you think of babies. Jas laughs and says when we both are mentally ready, we will decide it later, my personal opinion is I don’t want babies for 3 years. She says me too, I will complete my phd. Jasmin gets coffee. She asks Tejo to go, mum is calling. She laughs and talks to Jas. Fateh reaches there.
Buzo asks how can you go there. Fateh says I will go and tell everyone that I love Jasmin a lot. He sees Jasmin with Jas. He gets angry and takes a brick in hand. Buzo stops him. Tejo comes back to Jas. Jas says Jasmin is funny. He gets worried seeing Fateh. He asks do you know that guy. Tejo says what is he dong here, ill-mannered guy, he fought with me in college. Jas says when I was on the way, they stopped me from coming here. Tejo asks did he tell anything about me. She thinks I have to see Fateh. Jasmin says none can come between me and Canada. Tejo thinks what does Fateh want. Fateh says I will talk to dad. Amrik says I lost a sister, I can’t lose my brother. He acts like his dad. He says I will convince the family, I have the best idea, I can help you in this. Jasmin, Vipul and Dilraj come to see Tejo. Tejo’s dad asks her reply. Tejo says its my yes after meeting Jas. Jasmin dances. Tejo says Jas respects women and their dreams, I will meet him again and tell if its a yes or a no. Everyone gets happy. Tejo says I will tell tomorrow about my reply. Satti asks her to take as much time as she wants.
Choti Sardarni 31st March 2021 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :No Precap
Read Online Udaariyaan 30th March 2021 Written Episode . Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByColors TvIndian Drama Serial Prepare Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Udaariyaan 30th March 2021.
Telecast Date:30th March 2021
Distributed By :Colors Tv And Voot