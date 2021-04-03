Udaariyaan 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Jazz and his mother agrees to Tejo’s condition for marriage

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode begins with Jazz asking Fateh and Tejo did they sort out their misunderstandings. Fateh thanks Jazz for coming on time otherwise his Tejo’s toff would have increased. On Tejo’s request Jazz asks Fateh to leave. Fateh leaves, Tejo calls him fraud. Jazz tells Tejo that she looks good in anger too. Tejo smiles ans apologize to Jazz for being angry.
Other side Fateh hits Tejo’s scootie and say that how dare she called him fraud. Tejo tells Jazz that she is tensed for Jasmine as someone cheap is sending Jasmine some gifts. She says that Jasmine is still childish that’s why she wants to find out the gift sender. Jazz smiles thinking Tejo doesn’t know that she herself is in big trouble and is tensed about Jasmine.
Mahi and Amrik tells Simran about Fateh sending gifts to Jasmine. Simran asks Fateh to propose Jasmine. Fateh tells Simran about Tejo coming in between him Jasmine. Mahi and Amrik tease Fateh. Mahi advices Fateh that may be Jasmine’s family think about Jasmine’s wedding too after Tejo’s wedding. Mahi and Amrik scare Fateh by saying that may be Jazz bring up his cousin’s proposal for Jasmine. Fateh says that to keep eye and get forgiveness from Tejo he has befriended Jazz.
Simran asks Fateh to first know if Jasmine loves him or not. Fateh wishes she would have been India with him. Simran looks sad. Fateh and his siblings says ask her if her husband is giving her some problems. She tried changing the discussion and says that she misses them. But Fateh says please tell if there is any problem, she knows he could do anything for her. She again tries changing the discussion and disconnects the call.
Fateh suspects that something is up with Simran. Fateh and Tejo together in their respective homes see their sisters photo and say “I love you so much”. Tejo says Jazz doesn’t know that she feels pain whenever Jasmine gets hurt. Fateh and Tejo says that they will not let any problem come near their sisters. Mahi says to Fateh that she wishes that Jasmine understand his love and accept him.
Tejo wishes that Jasmine understand the difference between cheap person and a true lover. Mahi asks Fateh to talk to Jasmine face to face. Satti and Rubbi informs Tejo that Jazz’s mother wants to get her Jazz married bin 10 days. Jazz messages Tejo sorry and says that he can wait for her even 2 years. Jazz’s mother scolds him. Jazz’s explain his plan to his mother. Tejo says she will marry Jazz in 10 days but keeps a condition that she will not go to Canada till Jasmine’s marriage gets fixed.
Satti happily says that Jazz will find a Canadian guy like him for Jasmine. Jazz and his mother agrees to Tejo’s condition. Jazz and his mother enjoy with Sandhu’s falling in their trap. Harman purchases a truck to start his new business. Jasmine receives another gift from Fateh. Fateh hides before Jasmine could see him. Jasmine reads the gift letter, Fateh tells Buzzo that he invited Jasmine to meet him.
Tejo tries snatching gift from Jasmine but Jasmine leaves with it. Tejo tries finding out who is sending Jasmine the gifts. Tejo scolds Guard for helping cheap boys in giving Girls gifts. Harman tells his wife that he bought a truck but gets shocked on knowing that Tejo’s wedding is in 10 days. He gets how he will manage Tejo’s wedding finance now.
Jasmine reads Fateh’s invitation to meet him at meeting next morning 9am. Jasmine decides to meet him and find out that the gift sender is from Canada or not. Tejo too reads Fateh’s invitation letter to Jasmine. Fateh and Jasmine gets happy thinking now they will meet each other. Tejo too decides to find out the gift sender next morning.
