Udaariyaan 6th April 2021 Written Update: Tejo mistakes Amrik to be Jasmine’s gift sender – Tellyexpress

Udaariyaan 6th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode begins with Jasmine asking Tejo can she take her new suit. Tejo agrees to give it to her. Satti scolds her saying that whatever Tejo likes she takes it from her. Jasmine replies she didn’t asked for her engagement ring just the clothes. Beeji and Tejo lightly hit her head. Satti says she says anything. Jazz’s mother gets to know that Jazz lied to Tejo about hi relative’s death and family’s traditional ring. She gives him a 2000 rupee ring for Tejo referring it as their family’s traditional ring. Both mother son joke on Tejo and the lies they told her.
Satti asks beeji if she talked to Jazz’s mother about their relatives death. Beeji says she talked to her. Tejo worries thinking who is sending Jasmine a lot of gifts. A courier arrives at Sadhus. Abhiraj receives it while on call and Tejo notices it, she smartly takes it from Abhiraj. She opens the couriered gift and finds a teddy bear with an apology letter in it. She reads it and thinks, he didn’t met Jasmine in morning and now asking for apology. She further asks the courier boy who sent the gift to her house. He initially refuses but on Tejo’s threat to call police he agrees to take her to the gift sender’s home.
Tejo leaves with Courier boy on her Scottie. Dilraj reads Fateh’s apology letter to Jasmine. He thinks it to be from Tejo’s friend and jokes on it. He throws the letter and leaves. At Fateh’s lawn his family is enjoying barbeque. Fateh talks to Buzzo on call. He asks Buzzo standing outside his house to see if Jasmine came. Buzzo replies no. Fateh asks him if Jasmine would have forgiven him. Buzzo says if Jasmine would have worn red dupatta then she would have otherwise not. Fateh takes Buzzo on video call. His grandmother asks why is Fateh looking sad. Buzzo shows Fateh, Jasmine in blue dupatta at his called place. Fateh says both sisters are troubling him. One is not forgiving him and the other is not getting impressed. Fateh calls Buzzo back.
Tejo reaches outside Fateh’s house and think that the family inside is looking good and mannered. Then who sent the gifts to Jasmine. She asks courier boy who sent the gifts. Courier boy points towards Amrik (Fateh’s younger brother). Tejo says she will handle Amrik. Fateh tells his grandparents that he has to apologize to some girl. His father overhear him. He tells Fateh to forget nationals if he has fallen in love with someone. Fateh denies it. His father says then whom he has to apologize, Fateh says he has hurt someone by mistake.
His father ask him to just focus on his game. Fateh’s mother (Gurpreet) says there is must be someone special whom Fateh wants to apologize. His father replies that sorry doesn’t contain any value after hurting someone. These relations should be forgotten. Gurpreet reminisce Fateh’s last to last conversation with Simran. Gurpreet says to Fateh that relations take ages to be built but they can be broken in just a minute. She adds if a relationship is from heart, apology should too be from heart, otherwise except regret nothing remains behind.
Fateh’s father leaves. Fateh makes Gurpreet sit and assures her that he will not let any relation broke, not old and not new. Fateh asks a tip from his grandfather. He advices him to just apologize from the heart. His grandparents make everyone present in room smile by revealing their old shayaris and poetries. Fateh decides to directly apologize to Jasmine and Tejo. Tejo reaches Amrik and the latter gets scared seeing the former. Tejo gets angry on Amrik and threatens him to not send gifts to Jasmine. She takes a picture of him and leave. His friends tease him. Amrik calls Fateh and tells everything to Fateh.
College guard calls Tejo and tells her that someone sent gift for Jasmine. Tejo gets to know that Amrik is not the one who sent Jasmine those gifts. Sandhu’s get worried about Beeji’s ill health. Tejo reaches home and reads Fateh’s invitation letter to Jasmine. Jasmine tells about ill Beeji to Tejo. She leaves to get medicines for Beeji to an only open chemist. The chemist owner is seen closing the shop and denies Tejo’s various requests for medicines. By mistake he pushes her and she lands in Fateh’s arms. Both Tejo and Fateh look at each other for few seconds. Fateh stops the chemist owner from closing the shop he angrily explains chemist owner his duty towards ill people. Chemist owner asks Fateh what is his relation with Tejo. Why is he concerned for her. Fateh grabs his neck and makes Tejo get her required medicines. She leaves with medicines in tension.
Fateh ask Tejo to thank him. He makes her say thank you two times. Tejo says to Fateh that she will not forgive him for all his past mistakes in exchange of his one help. Fateh thinks how to make her forgive him. Jasmine too reads Fateh’s apology and invitation letter. Jasmine doesn’t believe in whatever is written in the letter. Fateh and his siblings gets happy receives a reply to his apology letter to Jasmine. He reaches Gurudwara to meet Jasmine. Tejo too reach there. Both of them gets shocked seeing each other and says “You”.
Episode Ends
