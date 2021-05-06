Udaariyaan 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Jasmin and Fateh’s date

Udaariyaan 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tejo asking Fateh to know about Jasmin’s interest in the new alliance for the sake of Canada. He acts normal. He makes tea for her. He says I m dying within knowing this, but if I don’t get Jasmin, then I will think that she wasn’t in my fate, I m mad about her knowing she is like a flowing river. He recalls Jasmin. He tells SRK’s dialogues and laughs. He says I really love Jasmin, I m sure that the universe will unite me with her. Tejo thinks Jasmin is lucky to get such a lover. She prays for them. Gurpreet Buzo to inform aunty. Fateh hugs his mum and cries. Tejo leaves. Gurpreet asks him to come home. Fateh refuses. She says you can’t leave home for a girl’s sake, come for my sake at least. Rupy says we found out about Varun, he is a nice guy. Jasmin says Bebe and my dream is same.

Fateh packs bags. He says fine, we will go, but you should know that, if I forget Jasmin then I will forget living, Jasmin will marry someone else and go to Canada, I will wait here to die, I love her a lot, I m nothing without her. Tejo hears the alliance talks. She says poor Fateh has left everything for Jasmin, I can’t let him lose in this way. Gurpreet asks will you make a video call to me. Fateh hugs her. She says you are my best son, Jasmin will be special too. Khushbeer and Dada ji come home. Khushbeer gets angry on the girl he met. He says Jasmin would be similar. Gurpreet says no, Fateh’s choice will be best, we didn’t meet her. Khushbeer says don’t take his name. He goes on call. She thinks to bring Fateh home. Its morning, Jasmin looks for her dupatta. Tejo asks how can you reject Fateh.

Jasmin says I had given him one month time, but nothing happened. She gets her dupatta. Tejo says go to meet Varun, you don’t care, Fateh’s dad made him leave the house, he doesn’t want Fateh to go to Canada, but Fateh is mad for you. Jasmin gets sad. Jasmin says I didn’t ask him to do all this, what can I do if I got a good alliance from Canada, why shall we refuse. Tejo says you don’t have feelings for him, he dreams for you. Jasmin says my dream is something else. Tejo says you are ill fated to not value love, you won’t get love, I m scared that you will long to get true love. Jasmin goes to meet Varun. Tejo feels sad. She says I won’t let Fateh break down. Fateh dreams of Jasmin going away from him. He wakes up and calls Tejo. He says I have seen a bad dream that Jasmin is going away from me. She says she is going to meet Varun.

He says I will first see who is Varun. He changes clothes and goes out. He sees Jasmin at the door. She asks what is it, won’t you call me inside. He asks didn’t you go to meet Canada guy. She says no, same pinch clothes, I will go to meet him tomorrow. He says no, go and meet Varun, I will talk to you after I get a job. She asks why did you do this, did I ask you to do this for me, I feel guilty. He says its between me and dad, just a clash of egos, I have a request, can you wait to meet Varun. She says yes, you may say that you are scared that I will say yes for marrying him. Fateh says no, I m losing my life. She says I will meet him and know him, then decide. He smiles. She asks him to make something for her. He says there is no bread. She asks can we go out and have food. He says yes, surely, I will lock the door and come. She goes. He checks the cash. He leaves.

She says I didn’t go to meet Varun, what will I tell at home, no one has any idea about you. He says Tejo will handle it, friendship is such. Jasmin says I will tell her that your choice of restaurant is best. He says she knows, my choice is best in everything. They have icecream. She says chinese food was good. He says my mum’s handmade food is my fav. Gurpreet takes Khushbeer to the market for shopping. Guards follow them. Jasmin and Fateh are also in the same market area. Khushbeer and Gurpreet pass by. Jasmin drops the icecream and shouts. They turn and see Fateh with Jasmin. Khushbeer gets shocked. Jasmin gets tensed.

No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena