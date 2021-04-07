Udaariyaan 7th April 2021 Written Update: Fateh gets to know about Jasmine’s Canada dream – Tellyexpress

Udaariyaan 7th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode begins with Tejo and Fateh coming towards each other. Tejo asks Fateh if he is Jasmine’s gift sender/imported lover. Fateh says yes. Fateh angrily asks Tejo being a lecturer doesn’t she know reading other’s letters are bad manners. Tejo replies him o see his manners too. She asks him daily following an innocent girl, sending gifts to her and stalking are manners? She says its called lafandargiri. She calls him lafandar. Fateh explains that he is from a reputed family, educated, national boxing champion and loves Jasmine truly.
He says she will not understand true love. True love is like a worship. She will not understand craziness of love; even not the power of loving someone madly. Fateh says he but he understands everything because he has become crazy and mad in love. His every breathe takes only Jasmine’s name. Wherever he sees he only see Jasmine’s face. Even in people’s conversation he hears only Jasmine’s name. Since he saw Jasmine he and his brain has become uncontrollable. He has forgotten his everything behind her. He says he still remember he saw her in the same Gurudwara where he is standing now. (Jasmine and Fateh’s Flashbacks are shown). Tejo looks at him with shock and surprise.
She wakes him from his flashback/dreams. She ask him does he see films a lot and tells him that there nothing like true love in real life. Fateh replies that without love there is no life. She asks him why doesn’t he directly told Jasmine about his feelings? Fateh says he could face a boxer in two minutes but stammers and gets scared in front of Jasmine. Tejo asks what kind of fear. He replies fear if losing Jasmine. Tejo asks fear of losing whom he haven’t even got. Fateh says Jasmine stays in his heart and ear of losing someone who stays in our heart is the biggest fear.
This is why he stopped Jazz from reaching her house as he thought Jazz brought marriage proposal for Jasmine. Tejo asks the love letter in college was for Jasmine too. They discuss even their mall meeting. Fateh says that in hospital he got to know that Jasmine is her sister. He says that he truly loves Jasmine was sending gifts to create and environment to express his feelings to Jasmine. Once Jasmine says yes to him, he will reveal every thing to his parents. He will bring marriage proposal for Jasmine with family with full respect. Tejo tells Fateh that its not possible.
Fateh asks why does Jasmine love someone else? Tejo says yes, Jasmine’s dream is to go to Canada. 24hrs she think of going to Canada only. Now, she wants to marry someone who could take her to Canada. She loves no one but Canada. Fateh says this not possible. He ask Tejo why is telling her dream as Jasmine’s dream. He asks Tejo, this was her dream that is the reason she is marrying Jazz. Tejo says she never wanted to go to Canada, Punjab resides in her blood and heart. But her destiny had Jazz.
She agreed to marry Jazz for her family. She asks him to forget Jasmine before his heart break. Jasmine will never accept him because he doesn’t have Canada’s Visa on his passport. Fateh stops Tejo and ask is she saying all this because she wants him to stop following her sister. Tejo denies the accusations. Before leaving she ask him to not come in her roka with Jazz. Fateh breaks down recalling Tejo’s words. He cries profusely an recalls Jasmine.
At Sandhu’s house family is seen preparing for for Roka ceremony. Satti shows them the jewellery gifts they have brought for them. Jazz in return shows them a mini golden airplane model saying that he bought it for Jasmine. Jazz tells Abhiraj tried to get information about them. He shows his mother his fake passport. At Sandhu’s Abhiraj tells Rupi (Tejo’s father) that he found alk information about Jazz and its all good. Harman tries to tell Rupi about the money he has spent on truck. Now they have no money for Tejo’s marriage, but fails to tell because of commotion in house.
Fateh on other side walks broken on streets recalling Tejo’s words and thinking that his only dream broke. Jasmine with her friends practice dance for Tejo’s Sangeet. Her friends ask her about her imported lover. Tejo overhears their conversation and feels sad for Fateh. She thinks how will she go to award function in Amritsar in between all this. Rupi asks Monty (Rupi and Harman’s employee cum friend) to come and help in Tejo’s marriage preparations as her marriage is in 10 days. Reluctantly Monty tells him that Harman purchased a new truck.
He cries thinking what Harman did. Fateh asks his siblings why this happened with him. He tries hurting himself, Buzzo and his siblings stop him. Buzzo ask Fateh to forget Jasmine. Fateh denies doing it. Amrik ask . him what will he do now. Tejo tells Abhiraj that she is going to get the best teacher award. Tejo tells him that she has to go Amritsar to receive this award, which Sarabjit Singh Gill will give her. She has heard and read a lot about him and Meher though newspapers. She really wants to meet Sarabjit and requests him to handle everything in house. Abhiraj agrees.
