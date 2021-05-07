Udaariyaan 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Udaariyaan 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Fateh greeting his parents. Jasmin asks is this your dad. Fateh says yes. Khushbeer asks is this Jasmin. Fateh says yes. Bebe and Satti talk if Jasmin will like the guy. Rupy asks didn’t Jasmin come yet. Bebe says no, she would be showing pind to Varun. Satti says Varun has grown up in the neighboring pind. Jasmin comes home and cries. She says I didn’t go and meet Varun, I won’t meet him now, tell him that alliance has cancelled. She goes to her room. Satti asks what is she saying. Tejo goes to talk to her. Satti says she creates issues of small things. Rupy says I will not hurry, let Jasmn take time. Fateh comes to Buzo’s house. He says nothing is fine, why does this happen with me. Mahi asks what happened. Fateh says Khushbeer and Jasmin had a fight. FB shows Khushbeer complaining to Fateh about Jasmin.

Jasmin says sorry, I was just explaining my point of view. He shouts Jasmin has no values, Fateh wants to leave us for this girl. Fateh says she isn’t such. Khushbeer asks him to ask her, she thinks our country is backward because of people like me. Fateh says we will go home and talk. Jasmin apologizes and touches his feet. Khushbeer says I don’t want any new drama, you were shouting on me yesterday. FB ends. Tejo asks how could you talk to elders like that. Jasmin says I m feeling really bad. Tejo says don’t know what is Fateh thinking. Fateh says my fate always puts problems for us, why will Jasmin wait for me, she already got an alliance, I know dad has his principles, it doesn’t mean that everyone will follow his principles, my plan failed, why… He gets angry and throws his things. He says Jasmin is mad to go to Canada, she is clean-hearted, she is childish and innocent, now she won’t see my face. Tejo sees Jasmin crying. She tries to cheer her up.

Jasmin says Fateh loves me a lot, nobody else can love me. FB shows Fateh saying we will go home and talk. Khushbeer scolds him and Jasmin. Fateh asks him to stop. He says don’t vent my anger on Jasmin, she didn’t do any magic on me, you can scold me, you can’t insult her, will you like it if anyone insults our mum, elders shouldn’t cross their limits. Khushbeer says he is teaching me limits today. Fateh says she did a mistake, but she said sorry also, you don’t value others’ emotions. He argues with Khushbeer. Khushbeer shouts on him. Jasmin cries.

Fateh says you made me leave the house, our paths have got different, our relations are same, you can scold and beat me, but I won’t hear a word against Jasmin. Khushbeer says I will not forgive you now, this truth can never become my bahu. He goes. Fateh says really sorry. Jasmin cries and runs away. FB ends. She says I didn’t know what to tell him. Tejo says you are falling in love with him. Jasmin says I will give first chance to Fateh, I will wait and pray that he succeeds. Tejo says sure. Jasmin says but what about Gabbar, his dad, he will never agree. Tejo says don’t worry, Fateh will win his heart too. Khushbeer comes home and tells everything to Dada and Dadi. Gurpreet defends Fateh. They argue. He gets busy in his party work. She thinks what would be Fateh going through. Fateh asks Tejo why did you call me. She says to take a party from you.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Amena