Udaariyaan: Fateh to keep Jasmine waiting, Check New Promo details below – Tellyexpress

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Colors new launched show Prepareproduced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd is a tale of two sisters Jasmine Kaur Sandhu and Tejo Kaur Sandhu who have different dreams, thinking and life plans and a boxer Fateh Virk.

Udaariyaan is grabbing viewers attention on colors at 7PM slot. The show’s story witnessed Tejo and Fateh’s tiff. In the upcoming episodes, it will be worth to watch what twist fate will bring in Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine’s life.

In the last episode, Tejo and Fateh failed to sort their misunderstandings. Fateh suspected that Simran is hiding something from him and family. On knowing that Jazz’s mother wants them to marry within 10 days, Tejo kept a condition that she will marry Jazz but will go to Canada only after fixing Jasmine’s marriage.

Tejo failed to catch the gift sender when Jasmine received another gift in college. Tejo read gift sender’s invitation letter to Jasmine and decided to find him soon.

In the upcoming episodes, Jasmine will discuss with her friends that the first question she will ask the gift sender will be that if he is from Canada or not. Fateh will not meet Jasmine while Tejo will follow Jasmine. Next Fateh will be seen crying and his siblings will get worried for him and throw many questions at him.

Colors recently released a new Mahasangam promo of Udaariyaan and Choti Sarrdaarni, which shows that Tejo of Udaariyaan and Sarabjit of Choti Sarrdaarni and their point of views on love will clash with each other. Where on one side Sarabjit will show faith in love, Tejo expresses that love only gives pain. This Mahasangam episode will air on 7th April.

How will Fateh handle himself after knowing about Jasmine’s Canada dream? Who will he choose Jasmine or his family? After this will Tejo’s and Fateh’s misunderstandings end? Will Tejo get saved from Jazz’s trap?

Stay tuned to Tellyexpress to get more updates from your favourite show Prepare!