Udaariyaan: Fateh’s father to suspect him being in love with someone – Tellyexpress

Colors new launched show Prepareis a tale of two sisters and a boxer Fateh Virk. It is grabbing viewers attention on colors at 7PM slot. The show’s story last witnessed Fateh’s trials to make his place in Jasmine’s heart as well to get forgiveness from Tejo. In the upcoming episodes, Fateh will be seen broken with Jasmine’s dream truth.

In the last episode, Fateh failed to meet Jasmine because of his father’s interference. Tejo thought that the gift sender didn’t met Jasmine because he may have seen her. Jazz and his mother tried getting more information about Sandhu’s jewellery collection they have kept for their daughters.

After that Fateh with an intention to get Tejo’s help in reaching Jasmine took Jazz and her to the jewellery store to help them with their wedding rings. Here Jazz lied to Tejo twice; First lie he told her was that some of his relative died because of which nobody would be able to attend their wedding. Second lie he told her that his mother wanted Tejo to wear their family’s traditional ring instead of some new design.

Tejo instantly agreed to wear Jazz’s family’s traditional ring saying that it would have elder’s blessing in it. Tejo’s this nice thinking made Fateh feel happy. He started thinking that Jasmine would also have the same nice thinking as her elder sister.

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will angrily say that the gift sender is sending gift since two days. If he doesn’t wanted to meet her why he did all this drama. Fateh will say to his grandparents that he will have to say sorry to both of them.

His father will overhear him and tell him that if he has fallen in love with someone then he should forget about his national’s dream. Courier person will take Tejo to Fateh’s house, here she will get to know that Fateh sent gifts to Jasmine. In Gurudwara, Fateh, Jasmine and Tejo will look for each other.

How will Fateh handle himself after knowing about Jasmine’s Canada dream? Who will he choose Jasmine or his family? After this will Tejo’s and Fateh’s misunderstandings end? Will Tejo get saved from Jazz’s trap?

Stay tuned to Tellyexpress to get more updates from your favourite show Prepare!