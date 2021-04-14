Udaariyaan Spoiler: Fateh to challenge Jasmine for dance competition

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan is story is heading in the direction of quite a lot of twists and turns. Final viewers watched that Fateh’s Canada work allow bought uncovered to his mom. Fateh goes above limits for Jasmine who simply cares about Canadian Visa. The place at different aspect is getting trapped in Jazz’s lure only for the sake of her household’s happiness. Let’s see what’s in these Jasmine, Fateh and Tejo’s destiny subsequent.

Within the final episode, Jasmine as soon as once more did not see fraud Jazz’s picture despatched by Preeto. Fateh knowledgeable about his job utility acceptance and interview to Jasmine. Dilraj, Navraj and Jasmine bought to learn about lack of cash in home for Tejo’s marriage, in order that they determined to promote their treasured issues to contribute and assist household.

Different aspect, Fateh’s mom bought shocked seeing Fateh’s Canadian work allow. She hided it considering that she will’t lose Fateh like she misplaced Simran. Gurpreet (Fateh’s mom) with Amrik’s assist referred to as him however he bought misplaced in Jasmine and ignored his mom. Jazz felt unhealthy for Tejo however didn’t change his resolution of robbing and fooling Tejo’s household. Ultimately Tejo determined to maintain Fateh away from Jasmine after her marriage.

Within the upcoming episode, Fateh will problem Jasmine for dance competitors. Different aspect Fateh’s father (Khushbeer) will get to learn about Fateh’s Canada work allow and he’ll attain Sandhu home and scream on Fateh, surprising Tejo. Fateh will take a stand for himself saying that he’s doing this for his love. Khushbeer will ask him to decide on between love and household.

We in our earlier posts knowledgeable that B Praak will are available Baisakhi episode as particular visitor.

We additionally shared the most recent promo, which confirmed that Fateh and Sarabjit will assist one another meet their love in particular Mahasangam episode of Put together and Choti Sarrdaarni. See Promo:

What will likely be Jasmine’s response on seeing Khushbeer’s anger? Whom will Fateh lastly select?

