Udaariyaan Spoiler: Fateh to reveal about Meher to Tejo

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story has taken a brand new flip the place now Tejo is attempting to assist Fateh by attempting to make Jasmine see Fateh’s love for her. Jasmine doesn’t take into consideration Fateh’s real love however Canada. Different aspect Fateh is combating his household for her. Let’s see what occurs subsequent.

Within the final episode, Fateh reached house and his household raised many questions on his determination to settle in Canada. Fateh tried to elucidate his household about his love for Jasmine however his didn’t understood his one-sided love. They acquired indignant on Fateh and ask him how he might love a woman who prioritize Canada as an alternative of his love. They tried explaining him that love doesn’t have any circumstances.

Different aspect, Tejo tried explaining Fateh’s like to Jasmine however she informed her she doesn’t care about love. Jasmine provides that her buddy additionally left caring nd loving man for Canada and is now fortunately residing in Canada. She additionally mentioned that she cares for her way of life, not love. Tejo informed her that for her love and her personal nation is extra vital.

Gurpreet, Grandfather and Grandmother everyone acquired indignant on Fateh, Khushbeer repeatedly slapped Fateh and requested him doesn’t he care about his personal and household’s goals. He additional requested him to decide on between household and Jasmine. Different aspect, Rupi began considering that Jazz’s mom is grasping and reveals herself harmless. Satti requested him to not reveal about Dowry to Tejo. Fateh began considering what he ought to determine.

Within the upcoming episode, B Praak will make an entry on Baisakhi. Fateh will inform Tejo that some days in the past he met a damage/injured girl and he hospitalized her. He additional informed her that he’s going to satisfy her, that girl is revealed to be Meher of Choti Sarrdaarni.

Additional Fateh will meet Sarabjit and acknowledge Meher’s picture in his pockets. Different aspect Fateh’s father will discuss ailing about Jasmine seeing her dance on English songs. Fateh will really feel unhealthy and can ask Jasmine to return with him. When Jazz will attempt to cease them, Fateh in anger will beat him badly, surprising everybody.

What shall be Sandhu’s response on Fateh and Jazz’s struggle? Whom will Fateh select Jasmine or his Household? Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet be capable to change Fateh’s determination? What drama will occur in Tejo’s marriage ceremony?

