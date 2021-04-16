ENTERTAINMENT

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Fateh to reveal his love for Jasmine to his family

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story has taken a brand new flip the place now Tejo and Fateh have turn out to be associates. Tejo has promised Fateh to assist him get his love Jasmine. Let’s see how Tejo will make Jasmine see Fateh’s love for her.

Within the final episode, Fateh’s father (Khushbeer) reached Sandhu home and acquired offended on him. Fateh took him outdoors earlier than he might create a scene in Tejo’s mehndi-sangeet ceremony. Each father son confronted one another. Khushbeer angrily requested Fateh why he utilized to jobs in Canada. Fateh replied him that it was his resolution to go to Canada as his destiny is forcing him to go to Canada.

Khushbeer raised his hand on Fateh however the latter stopped him and hugged him seeing MLA Virendra Singh. Khushbeer left for dwelling whereas Fateh continued serving to Sandhu’s. Different aspect Jazz tricked Neetu and made her name Preeto. Earlier than Jasmine might make Preeto meet Jazz, Neetu referred to as Preeto. Preeto acquired tensed listening to that fraud Kuldeep/ Jazz referred to as Neetu and requested for extra money. Preeto left earlier than assembly Jazz.

Additional, Tejo informed Fateh that she now realized that he really loves Jasmine. She additionally informed that she is going to assist him to get his love Jasmine. Fateh reached dwelling the place his household angrily was ready for him.

Within the upcoming episode, Fateh will disclose to his household that he loves Jasmine and her dream resides in Canada. He’ll additional inform everybody that to marry Jasmine he searched jobs in Canada. Fateh’s father will slap Fateh and ask him to decide on between Jasmine and his household. Different aspect Tejo will attempt to make Fateh’s place in Jasmine’s coronary heart however will fail.

We in our earlier posts knowledgeable that B Praak will are available Baisakhi episode as particular visitor. We additionally shared the newest promo, which confirmed that Fateh and Sarabjit will assist one another meet their love in particular Mahasangam episode of Udaariyaan and Choti Sarrdaarni. See Promo:

Take a look at Tejo and Fateh upcoming look from marriage ceremony monitor:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNsYJgdhJy5/

CR..UPLOADER

Whom will Fateh select Jasmine or his Household? Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet have the ability to change Fateh’s resolution? What drama will occur in Tejo’s marriage ceremony?

Keep tuned to TMT/TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Put together!

