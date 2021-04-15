Udaariyaan Spoiler: Fateh to stop his father from raising hand on him

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story is heading in the direction of quite a lot of twists and turns. Final viewers watched that Fateh’s Canada work allow obtained uncovered to his mom and father. Fateh’s father obtained indignant on Fateh’s mom. Different aspect Preeto reached Sandhu’s home, who can now expose Jazz, however the latter might have some plan prepared for that too. Let’s see how Fateh and Tejo’s issues will finish.

Within the final episode, Fateh modified his aspect and obtained on Bride’s aspect for sangeet ceremony. Jasmine obtained pleased with Preeto’s arrival. Amrik, Mahi and Buzzo teased Fateh on Jasmine’s ignorance. Household and friends loved and dance in Sangeet ceremony. Jazz and his mom arrived however missed seeing Preeto due to Sandhu’s welcoming them.

Preeto met Satti and Tejo. She modified her garments and danced with Jasmine and friends. She felt that Kuldeep who did fraud along with her sister Neetu is within the sangeet ceremony. Jazz’s mom noticed Preeto and knowledgeable about it to Jazz. Jazz’s different acted in poor health and each of them hid in a room. Preeto adopted them however didn’t see them.

Subsequent Fateh’s father reached between women and boys dance competitors in sangeet and obtained indignant on Fateh after displaying him his Canadian work allow. He requested for an evidence however Fateh requested him to speak slowly and out of doors Sandhu home or after reaching dwelling making latter indignant. Tejo checked out them confused and scared.

Within the upcoming episode, Tejo will inform Fateh that she’s going to assist him to make his place in Jasmine’s coronary heart. Jasmin and Fateh can have a romantic dance. Fateh will lastly inform his father that he utilized for Job in Canada on his personal want for his love and nobody can cease him. He’ll cease his father from elevating hand on him.

We in our earlier posts knowledgeable that B Praak will are available in Baisakhi episode as particular visitor. We additionally shared the most recent promo, which confirmed that Fateh and Sarabjit will assist one another meet their love in particular Mahasangam episode of Udaariyaan and Choti Sarrdaarni. See Promo:

Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet be capable of change Fateh’s determination? Why will Tejo agree to assist Fateh?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Put together!