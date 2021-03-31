Udaariyaan Spoiler: Fateh to try getting forgiveness from Tejo

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors new launched show Prepareproduced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd is a tale of two sisters Jasmine Kaur Sandhu and Tejo Kaur Sandhu who have different dreams, thinking and life plans and a boxer Fateh Virk.

Udaariyaan is grabbing viewers attention on colors at 7PM slot. The show’s story witnessed Tejo and Fateh’s tiff. In the upcoming episodes, it will be worth to watch what twist fate will bring in Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine’s life.

In the last episode, Fateh with his siblings and Buzzo tried to make his family believe that he has become a bad person and they should get him married. But all their plans failed. Sandhu’s got happy watching Tejo and Jazz’s second meet on video call.

Jazz and his mother too got happy thinking that they had trapped Tejo in their fake Canada marriage plan. Tejo and Fateh again had a tiff in college and Tejo warned Fateh to stay away.

Fateh got angry On Buzzo for beating and hurting Jazz. He visited hospital to apologize to Jazz and got to know that Tejo is Jasmine’s elder sister. Tejo apologized to Jazz and suspected Fateh behind Jazz’s condition.

In the upcoming episode, Fateh will get happy knowing that not Jasmine instead Tejo is marrying Jazz. Jasmine will tell Tejo that she thinks Fateh truly loves somebody.

Tejo will make her family as well as Jazz happy by agreeing to marry Jazz. Fateh will think of some ways to make Jasmine love him and Tejo forgive him. He will shower flower petal on Jasmine and Jasmine will love as well as enjoy it.

If sources are to be believed Jasmine and Fateh’s younger brother Amanpreet will end up together. It is not yet confirmed.

Will Tejo forgive Fateh? Will Jasmine fall for Fateh? How will Tejo get saved from Jazz’s fake identity and marriage trap? Who will save her, her father or Fateh? Will now Fateh be able to confess his feelings to Jasmine? Will Fateh’s family agree for his and Jasmine’s wedding? Will Fateh get to know that Jasmine is actually who wants to go Canada not Tejo?

