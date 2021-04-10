ENTERTAINMENT

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Jasmine to share Fateh’s proposal moments with Tejo

Avatar
By
Posted on
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Jasmine to share Fateh’s proposal moments with Tejo

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors twisted tale of Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine, Prepare isgrabbing viewers attention with its unique concept. The story is moving towards a lot of twists and turns. Here, last viewers watched that Fateh decided and promised Jasmine that he will take her to Canada. Other side, Jazz is ready to rob Sandhu’s and break Tejo’s heart just like he did with his other targets.  Now it will be worth to watch how and who will save Tejo from Jazz’s trap.

In the last episode, Jasmine got to know that Fateh is her imported lover. Fateh promised her that he will take her to Canada. Jasmine mocked him initially but seeing Fateh’s confidence she challenged him to get Canada Job appointment letter soon. Other side Satti was seen tensed thinking how will she get Tejo married without money.

Jazz continuously lied to Tejo so that she remains trapped. He even lied about Tejo and Jasmine’s paperwork for Canada making Jasmine happy. Both Jazz and his mother left with 16-17 lakhs gold and money from Sandhu’s. They discussed to soon fool and run away from Sandhu’s before their previous target Neetu and her family catch them.

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will tell Tejo that Fateh proposed her. Tejo will reach Fateh sand tell him that Jasmine is not in his fate. He will tell Tejo that nobody can separate him from Jasmine, not even she. Fateh may also be seen applying for job in Canada.

Is Simran behind Fateh’s this decision of shifting to Canada with Jasmine? Will Fateh really break his family’s heart for Jasmine? How will Sandhu’s arrange money for Tejo’s marriage? Will Jazz get exposed before runs away with Sandhu’s wealth?

Stay tuned to justshowbiz to get more updates from your favourite show Prepare!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
868
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
830
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
808
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
767
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
712
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
678
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
676
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top