Udaariyaan Spoiler: Sandhu’s to get shocked on knowing about Jazz’s fraud

Udaariyaan Spoiler: Sandhu’s to get shocked on knowing about Jazz’s fraud

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story goes to witness most vital twist and turns. Precise twisted love story of Fateh, Jasmine and Tejo goes to begin from at present. The place, now Jasmine and Fateh are seen coming nearer, Tejo’s life takes drastic flip after Jazz’s betrayal. Let’s see what occurs subsequent.

Within the final episode, Jazz and his mom left Tejo alone within the lodge. Tejo interrupted Jasmine and Fateh’s date in her lodge room. Different facet Gurpreet and Fateh’s grandmother scolded Mahi and Amrik for hiding about Fateh’s love and Jasmine from them.

Mahi and Amrik tried convincing Gurpreet and their grandmother that Jasmine is an effective particular person. However Gurpreet and their grandmother denied to consider them telling that listening to about Jasmine’s dream, she appears egocentric. In addition they informed that Jasmine will not be good for Fateh and siding all Virk youngsters together with her by hypnotizing them.

Different facet, Tejo stored ready for Jazz until 6:30 am within the subsequent day. She acquired tensed on getting Jazz and his mom’s telephone switched off. Tejo in rigidity referred to as Rupi and informed him every thing. He too acquired tensed. Harman and Rupi left to seek for Jazz and his mom.

Each of them acquired shocked to know that Jazz and his mom left and checked-out of the lodge. Everybody informed them the identical factor. Tejo too acquired to find out about it from Rupi and Harman. She recalled every thing with Jazz and what Preeto informed her about fraud with Neetu.

Right here, Tejo broke down recalling every thing and doubted that Jazz to be the fraud. Different facet, Rupi additionally thought that Jazz and his mom to be fraud. He too broke down. Harman tried calming him.

Within the upcoming episode, Satti will put together for Tejo’s Pag Phera Ceremony. Damaged Tejo will return Sandhu home with Harman and Rupi. Sandhu’s will get to find out about Jazz’s fraud. Fateh will to achieve Sandhu home and inform Sandhu’s that Jazz is fraud. Sandhu’s will suspect Fateh too concerned in it and can beat him. Abhiraj will take vase and can attempt to assault Fateh.

Whom will Fateh select Jasmine or his Household? Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet be capable of change Fateh’s resolution? How will Tejo deal with herself after Jazz’s betrayal/fraud? The place and the way is Preeto? Will Fateh show himself harmless and get Jazz arrested?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Put together!

