ENTERTAINMENT

Udaariyaan: Tejo and Jazz’s marriage functions ahead – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Colors show Udaariyaan is gaining audience’s attention ever since its launch. Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine’s unique love story is show’s attraction. Currently, show is witnessing a lot misunderstandings between lead characters. Slowly truth’s layers are getting opened. Where on one side, Fateh is seen trying to make his place in Jasmine’s heart. He is also trying to get Tejo’s forgiveness. Now in the upcoming episode, Fateh will be seen shattered learning about Jasmine’s dream!

In the last episode, Fateh explained Tejo about his true love and feelings for Jasmine. Tejo believed him but broke his heart by telling him that Jasmine loves nobody except Canada. She further explained him that Jasmine wants to marry some who could take her to Canada.

On the other side, Jazz and his mother manipulated Sandhu’s and collected more information about their wealth. Rupi (Tejo’s father) got know that Harman spent Tejo’s marriage money in buying a new truck. Where Tejo requested Abhiraj to handle her roka and family till she comes back receiving her best teacher award. Other side Buzzo asked Fateh to forget Jasmine.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to watch that Tejo and Jazz’s Roka and Sangeet ceremony will commence. Check out Roka/ Sangeet ceremony picture below:

CR..Uploader

Further, Fateh may again try to make his place in Jasmine’s heart by attending Tejo and Jazz’s marriage ceremonies.

If sources are to be believed Jasmine and Fateh’s younger brother Amanpreet will end up together. It is not yet confirmed.

Will now Tejo forgive Fateh? Whether Fateh try again to win Jasmine’s heart? Who will he choose Jasmine or his family? After this will Tejo’s and Fateh’s misunderstandings end? Who will save Tejo from Jazz’s trap?

Stay tuned to Tellyexpress to get more updates from your favourite show Prepare!

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
730
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
727
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
726
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
725
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
704
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
670
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
616
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
586
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
582
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top