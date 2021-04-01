Udaariyaan: Tejo to reveal Fateh about Jasmine’s dream to settle in Canada, See New Promo – Tellyexpress

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Colors new launched show Prepareproduced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd is a tale of two sisters Jasmine Kaur Sandhu and Tejo Kaur Sandhu who have different dreams, thinking and life plans and a boxer Fateh Virk.

Udaariyaan is grabbing viewers attention on colors at 7PM slot. The show’s story witnessed Tejo and Fateh’s tiff. In the upcoming episodes, it will be worth to watch what twist fate will bring in Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine’s life.

In the last episode, Fateh got to know that Tejo and Jasmine are sisters. He apologized to Jazz ignoring Tejo screaming on him in anger. Jazz stopped Tejo from calling Police for Fateh thinking he may get himself in trouble. Jazz and Sandhu’s got happy with Tejo’s awkward yes for marriage with Jazz. Abhiraj got relaxed after confirming from Rubbi that Tejo agreed for marriage on her own will.

On one side Sandhu’s and Tejo’s grandmother blessed her for fulfilling their Canada dream. On the other side, Fateh got into thinking how will he get forgiveness from Tejo and make his place in Jasmine’s heat. He plans a surprise for both Sandhu sisters. He sent a gift to Jasmine and showered flower petals on her making her happy.

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will receive many other gifts from Fateh. Fateh will wish that Jasmine find and reach him through the gifts. Tejo will ask Jasmine, why she did she kept gifts from a stranger. Jasmine will say if the stranger will be from Canada then she will be interested otherwise not.

She may send Tejo to find out who sent the gifts. Jazz will ask his mother to concentrate on Jasmine as she is the craziest in Sandhu family for going to Canada.

Fateh will puncture Tejo’s scootie and offer her a ride after that. We recently came across a new promo which shows that Fateh will break down when Tejo will ask him to forget Jasmine as she wants to marry and settle in Canada. See Promo:

If sources are to be believed Jasmine and Fateh’s younger brother Amanpreet will end up together. It is not yet confirmed.

Will Fateh break his family’s heart and principles to marry Jasmine? Will Tejo forgive Fateh? Will Jasmine fall for Fateh? How will Tejo get saved from Jazz’s fake identity and marriage trap? Who will save her, her father or Fateh? Will Fateh’s family agree for his and Jasmine’s wedding?

