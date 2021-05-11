Udaariyan: Jasmine to decide to elope with Fateh?

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan is loved by audiences mainly because of its Unique story line. As we have seen already now Jasmine started to feel for Fateh and goes to the extend to take care of him alone and Tejo also helps her to go to Fateh now it will be interesting to see Tejo and Jasmine’s family members reaction and will they accept Fateh?

In the current track it shown that Jasmine comes to take care of Fateh. Fateh worries about what the people say if they get to know about her spending time with him alone. Jasmine ignores Fateh’s words and says that she don’t care about others. Khushbeer sees the way Jasmine takes care of Fateh from far. Tejo comes to pick up Jasmine and says to Fateh that their family members aren’t aware about this and takes Jasmine with her. Rupi thinks about Jasmine’s change in behavior and decides to ask Tejo the same but finds no one in their room and wonders where they must have gone. Rupi sees Tejo and Jasmine entering the house and asks where they went. Other side Khushbeer comes to meet Fateh and apologises to him for his behaviour and says that his Love wins and asks Fateh to come to the house and they both hug eachother. Everyone questions Tejo and Jasmine. Jasmine tries to lie but get caught. Finally Tejo reveals the truth that Jasmine went to take care of Fateh and says to everyone that Fateh is really a good guy. Tejo further says whatever she knows about him and Jasmine. Rupi asks Tejo even after she knows all this why she decides not to say this to their family. Tejo thinks that there are really very few people like Fateh who truly loves someone then how could she say this to them.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Jasmine will say to Tejo that Khushbeer’s problem is with her only so she will talk to him. Khushbeer will ask Gurpreet to get ready to go to Jasmine’s house for marriage proposal. Fateh will come to the house. Everyone will look happy. Gurpreet will hug Fateh. Fateh will go to Jasmine’s house and will ask Rupi’s permission to marry Jasmine. Rupi will say to Fateh that this marriage proposal is suppose to bring by his parents. Rupi will say no to Fateh’s marriage proposal. Khushbeer will say to his father that he may give in to Fateh’s decision but he will never accept Jasmine as his daughter in law by heart.

Will Fateh able to convince Rupi?

