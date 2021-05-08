Udaariyan: Khushbeer to apologize to Jasmine?

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justzhowbiz.net

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan is loved by the audience mainly because of its unique story line. Now that when Fateh thinks everything is settled and he is going to get his love of his life unfortunately Khushbeer dislikes towards Jasmine becomes the hurdle and it creates lots of misunderstandings, now it will be interesting to see what happens next.

In the current track it shown that Jasmine decides to tell her mother about Fateh. Tejo distracts her mother and asks Jasmine to not to reveal this saying their father will not approve of Fateh only on the basis of his Canada job and promises Jasmine to be with her and Fateh’s side always. Khushbeer takes Fateh to the hospital, doctor treats him later doctir asks the family members to have faith in God. Buzo informs Jasmine about Fateh’s condition. Jasmine and Tejo comes to the hospital. Gurpreet accuses Khushbeer for her son’s this state. Tejo says to Gurpreet that Fateh is a champion and he will get through this too. Jasmine asks Fateh to wake up as he already told her that he will listen to whatever she says. Tejo prays to god and asks God to help Fateh gain consciousness. Reporters comes there and asks questions to Khushbeer. Tejo comes there and says that they should be ashamed of acting like this way in this situation and asks them to leave. Khushbeer blames himself for Fateh’s condition. His father says to Khushbeer that his grandson is a fighter and he will get through this. Tejo asks Khushbeer to not to blame himself for whatever happened with Fateh and gives him water then leaves. After two days the doctor says to Khushbeer that they aren’t sure when Fateh will wake up and asks them to pray to God. Jasmine and Tejo comes to the hospital from temple. Jasmine asks Tejo to meet Fateh. Tejo says to Jasmine that she don’t have Strength to see Fateh in that condition and leaves the place. Jasmine goes to meet Fateh.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Tejo will ask Fateh to wake up. Tejo will put Jasmine’s hand in Fateh’s hand and threaten him saying that she will ask her family members to say yes to Varun for Jasmine. Jasmine will cry.

Will Fateh wake up soon?

What are the changes going to happen in Fateh’s life after he wakes up?

To know more about what’s happening in Your favorite shows Keep checking this space.