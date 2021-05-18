Udaariyan: Nimmu and Pammi to plan against Jasmine and Tejo?

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan is loved by Many audiences mainly because of its Unique story line. Now that Veer and Sandhu’s are excited for Fateh and Jasmine’s wedding like every wedding here also slowly problem’s are arising.

It will be interesting to see how Fateh, Jasmine and Tejo’s life is going to change once the wedding is over.

In the current track it shown that Jasmine apologises to everyone for being late to the puja. In the puja priest accidentally put Tejo’s hand on Fateh’s then gives prasad to them which makes everyone shocked. Tejo looks upset thinking about what happened in the Puja.

Jasmine and Fateh comes there to life Tejo’s mood. Nimmu instigates Pammi to warn Gurpreet about Tejo. Gurpreet ignores and takes them inside. Jasmine gets upset with Fateh then leaves. Fateh convinces her and then they share some romantic time together.

Jasmine apologises to Gurpreet for not letting her choose dresses and then they both feed each other food. Fateh comes and takes Jasmine to talk to Simran. Later Tejo hears Fateh’s relatives calls her as a greedy person and says because of that only she got married to Jass.

Fateh defends Tejo. Fateh’s uncle decides to leave the house. Tejo and Fateh apologises to him. Nimmu says both Fateh and Tejo are hiding their true relationship in the name of Best friend. Jasmine looks at Nimmu.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Jasmine will ask Priest she will be happy in Canada or not. Priest will say to Jasmine she will not go to Canada. Jasmine will go to Fateh’s house.

Fateh will ask Jasmine what he needs to do will make her fear goes away. Jasmine will ask Fateh to give him proofs that they both are going to Canada. Nimmu will say to everyone Fateh decide to leave everyone for Jasmine and today Jasmine is asking proof to Fateh.

Everyone will look at Jasmine.

