Udaariyan: Rupi to get upset with Khushbeer’s words!

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan is Loved by many audience mainly because of its unique story line. Now that Jasmine agrees to marry Fateh and Khushbeer and the family is going to meet Jasmine’s family now it will be interesting to see how the thinking of Rupi and Khushbeer about each others family is going to change also what are the changes and challenges are awaiting for Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine’s life.

In the current track it shown that Jasmine confronts Khushbeer abd asks him to punish her if he has problems with her. Everyone smiles at Jasmine. Fateh comes to the house and says that he went to Jasmines house but she is here. Later Fateh gets a call from his friend who warns him about the company where he is going to join is in loss and they will close it in a week or so. Fateh’s family members gives shagun to Jasmine and Fateh drops her to the house and wishes no one snatch Jasmines happiness from her. Jasmine informs everyone that the Veer family is coming tomorrow. Tejo comes there and asks her grandmother Sukhmini to be happy after all her dream is going to be true. Fateh tells Amrik that he is going to tell Jasmine everything but Fateh gets s call from the company and the worker says to him it’s all a rumor. Fateh gets happy then again worries about both the families meet. Tejo asks everyone to not to talk about Canada or do something that will upset Khushbeer. Fateh’s grandfather says to Fateh that he will take care of Khushbeer. Later Tejo wishes Fateh all the best and then prays god to make everything possible and easy for both the families.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Satti will do the ritual for Fateh and Jasmine. Jasmine will feed laddu to Fateh. Khushbeer will say to everyone that he agreed because of Fateh’s stubbornness. Rupi will get upset hearing Khushbeer’s words. Fateh’s relative will say to Gurpreet that Jasmine is snatching her son away from her. Jasmine will say that she can’t wait to go to Canada. Khushbeer will ask Fateh to not to force him to have a second thought about this marriage.

To know more about what’s happening in Your favorite shows Keep checking this space.