Udaariyan: Tejo to ask Satti to not to worry about Khushbeer!

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan is loved by many audience mainly because of its unique story line now everyone in the Veer’s family is excited to meet Sandhu’s to ask Jasmine’s hand for Fateh at the same they all are worried about the one person that is Khushbeer Singh Veer. Now it will be interesting to see after both the families meet what are the changes going to happen.

In the current track it shown that Fateh’s family comes to Jasmine’s house and Khushbeer is not satisfied with them and shows his disinterest towards the marriage which makes Rupi upset. Satti and Gurpreet does the rituals for Fateh and Jasmine. Later the ladies planned to fix the marriage date as soon as possible. On the other hand Rupi realises that Khushbeer is not happy with the alliance. Fateh says to everyone that Tejo is his and will always be his best friend before his sister in law. Fateh thanks Tejo for helping him. Both of their grandparents looks at them and praises about their love for family. Khushbeer asks Rupi why they forced Tejo to marry Jass when she don’t have any interest to go to Canada and says that its only because that he is from Canada right. In Fateh’s house Khushbeer refuses to sit on the puja which planned for the next day and asks Gurpreet to sit instead of him and then leaves the place. Fateh asks Khushbeer why he is upset to which Khushbeer says that let’s hope Jasmine’s thinking won’t force him to have a second thought about this marriage.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Fateh and Jasmine will spend some romantic time together. Satti will share her worries about Khushbeer to Tejo. Satti will say to Tejo that Khushbeer is not happy with this marriage. Tejo will say to Satti that Jasmine will win Khushbeer’s heart soon the same way Fateh won everyone’s heart in their family. Jasmine will ask Fateh about his Visa process. Fateh will say to Jasmine it will took two weeks time. Jasmine will get excited and will say that means within two weeks they will be in Canada. Nimmu will hear Jasmine and Fateh’s conversation. Nimmu will say to Gurpreet from now onwards Jasmine start to separate Fateh from his family. Think after marriage Jasmine will separate Fateh from the family and ask Gurpreet to think. Khushbeer will say to Fateh that he think that Jasmine will break the family.

Will Gurpreet falls for Nimmu’s words?

