ENTERTAINMENT

Udaariyan: Tejo to ask Satti to not to worry about Khushbeer!

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan is loved by many audience mainly because of its unique story line now everyone in the Veer’s family is excited to meet Sandhu’s to ask Jasmine’s hand for Fateh at the same they all are worried about the one person that is Khushbeer Singh Veer. Now it will be interesting to see after both the families meet what are the changes going to happen.

In the current track it shown that Fateh’s family comes to Jasmine’s house and Khushbeer is not satisfied with them and shows his disinterest towards the marriage which makes Rupi upset. Satti and Gurpreet does the rituals for Fateh and Jasmine. Later the ladies planned to fix the marriage date as soon as possible. On the other hand Rupi realises that Khushbeer is not happy with the alliance. Fateh says to everyone that Tejo is his and will always be his best friend before his sister in law. Fateh thanks Tejo for helping him. Both of their grandparents looks at them and praises about their love for family. Khushbeer asks Rupi why they forced Tejo to marry Jass when she don’t have any interest to go to Canada and says that its only because that he is from Canada right. In Fateh’s house Khushbeer refuses to sit on the puja which planned for the next day and asks Gurpreet to sit instead of him and then leaves the place. Fateh asks Khushbeer why he is upset to which Khushbeer says that let’s hope Jasmine’s thinking won’t force him to have a second thought about this marriage.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Fateh and Jasmine will spend some romantic time together. Satti will share her worries about Khushbeer to Tejo. Satti will say to Tejo that Khushbeer is not happy with this marriage. Tejo will say to Satti that Jasmine will win Khushbeer’s heart soon the same way Fateh won everyone’s heart in their family. Jasmine will ask Fateh about his Visa process. Fateh will say to Jasmine it will took two weeks time. Jasmine will get excited and will say that means within two weeks they will be in Canada. Nimmu will hear Jasmine and Fateh’s conversation. Nimmu will say to Gurpreet from now onwards Jasmine start to separate Fateh from his family. Think after marriage Jasmine will separate Fateh from the family and ask Gurpreet to think. Khushbeer will say to Fateh that he think that Jasmine will break the family.

Will Gurpreet falls for Nimmu’s words?

To know more about what’s happening in Your favorite shows Keep checking this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

87
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
56
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top