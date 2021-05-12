Udaariyan: Will Fateh and Tejo able to stop Jasmine from creating more misunderstanding?

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justzhowbiz.net

Colors Tv’s newly launched show Udaariyan has loved by many audiences because of its Unique story line. We all have seen because Fateh decides to marry Jasmine against his father’s wishes there are so many dramas happened and Fateh almost died trying to save Khushbeer. Now it will be interesting to see how both the families are going to accept eachother and what are the changes going to happen in future.

In the previous episode we had seen that Jasmine came to Fateh’s house and taken care of him. Khushbeer saw everything. Later Rupi found Tejo and Jasmine are missing and confronted them when he saw they both are trying to sneak inside the house. Khushbeer met Fateh and apologised to him and asked him to come to the house. Fateh also agreed to Khushbeer’s request. Dilraj told everyone about Jasmine’s lies. Finally Tejo told everyone about Fateh’s love for Jasmine and also how Fateh will go to any extend for Jasmine. Rupi questioned Tejo for even after knowing all this how come she hide this from them.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Tejo will say to Jasmine that she know how to convince Rupi. Fateh will come to the house and everyone will be happy seeing him. Tejo will try to convince Rupi. Rupi will say to Tejo that because of his daughter only all this happened. Jasmine will worry about Fateh and decide to talk to Khushbeer and will leave the house. Fateh will come to Tejo’s house and will tell everyone that his father accepted him. Rupi will not agree for Fateh and Jasmine’s marriage. Tejo will ask Rupi to agree for Fateh and Jasmines marriage. Khushbeer will say to his father that he will not accept Jasmine as his daughter in law but will fulfill his promise to his son. Rupi will finally agree to Fateh’s marriage proposal. Fateh will ask Tejo where is Jasmine. Tejo will say to everyone that Jasmine went to Fateh’s house to talk to Khushbeer. Jasmine will come to Fateh’s house. Khushbeer and Jasmine will stare at eachother.

