Udaariyan: Will Tejo make Fateh understand his mistake?

Colors Tv’s newly launched show is loved by many people because of its unique story line. Now Fateh leaves the house for Jasmine but Jasmine agrees to meet some other guy when her family members ask her to do. Now it will be interesting to see what happens next.

In the current track it shown that Tejo tries to make Jasmine understand but Jasmine says that’s her dream is more important to her than anything and anyone. Fateh’s mother worries about him and ask Fateh’s father to bring him to the house so she will make him understand. Fateh’s grandfather supports his son’s decision and leaves with him to the Watch shop. Tejo gets to know about Fateh and goes to meet him. Fateh tells Tejo that he and his father is sharing the same blood that’s why they both are too stubborn to back down from their decisions. Fateh’s father sees Jasmine who comes to the shop where he and his father is looking for a Watch and passes some comments about how this generation people are being so greedy which leads to argue both Fateh’s father and Jasmine to argue with eachother. Fateh says to Tejo that his father will definitely like Jasmine. Then Tejo and Fateh have food and then Tejo helps Fateh to clean the house. Tejo jokes about Fateh when he about to fall from the chair for saying that he don’t need any help. Later Tejo says to Fateh that whatever he is doing these all to the person is not even understanding him and to Jasmine, Fateh is just an option. Fateh asks Tejo the guy whose marriage proposal comes for Jasmine is from Canada. Tejo says yes which makes Fateh sad

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Fateh will say to Tejo his love for Jasmine is pure so he will definitely get Jasmine in his life. Fateh will dream that Jasmine is leaving him and wakes up shouting Jasmine’s name. Jasmine will come and meet Fateh. Fateh’s mother will say to everyone Fateh will never love such type of girl. Fateh’s parents will see Fateh and Jasmine together. Fateh will introduce Jasmine to his father.

Will Fateh get to know about his father and Jasmine’s earlier argument?

