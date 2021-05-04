ENTERTAINMENT

Udhayanidhi Stalin (MLA) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Movies, Images

Udhayanidhi Stalin is an Indian film producer and actor, who works predominantly in Tamil film industry. Udhayanidhi entered the film industry as a film producer and distributor with his production studio, Red Giant Movies. He made films including Kuruvi (2008), Aadhavan (2009) and Manmadan Ambu (2010). He made his acting debut in the romantic comedy film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012 and has since continued producing and starring in his own films. Udhayanidhi Stalin won his first TN state Assembly election 2021 with a massive number of votes and became MLA of Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was born on 27 November 1977 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is the son of former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and the grandson of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi. His relatives have been actively involved in politics and Tamil cinema since the 1960s. His cousins Arulnithi and Dayanidhi Azhagiri are also an actor and producer, respectively. Udhayanidhi Stalin is married to Kiruthiga, who heads the lifestyle magazine Inbox 1305 and also directed the film Vanakkam Chennai (2013) for Red Giant Movies. The couple gave birth to a son named Inbanithi and a daughter named Tanmaya.

