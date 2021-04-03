Udit Narayan and Anu Malik Arrival – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Udit Narayan and Anu Malik Arrival

Udit Narayan and Anu Malik Arrival

Hello, all entertainment lovers, so the weekend is here and waiting for the new episode of the fabulous reality dance show Dance is back on your television screen. So, as we saw in the previous episodes of the show, some veteran actors and dancers including Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen were Ranjith and Prem Chopra, two of the most iconic actors in Hindi cinema. But, now in the latest show, two bright stars of the music industry Anu Malik and Udit Narayan are coming to double the spark of the show.

Dance Deewane Season 3 (DDS3) Today's Episode 3 April 2021 Update: Udit Narayan and Anu Malik Arrival

According to Raghav’s cam, Bharti is enjoying the 90s song and Raghav is imprinting as a DJ, while his DJ is a sewing machine. Some materials are also stacked together. Madhuri is also present on the stage talking with someone. Raghav is considered a complete entertainer who always maintains the performance of the show at an advanced level. But, now, he is about to take the entertainment level to its peak as Bharti comes to collaborate with him on the stage of Nritya Deven.

Later, Sohail comes to the stage with an energetic performance on “Sab Ayung Hoge Hindustani”. He set the stage on fire. His entire performance is filled with immense spark, with all the judges realizing the warmth of the show. His power-packed performance amazed the audience. Sohail received a standing ovation from the judges. Nobody stops hooting for Sohail in the entire act. The stunts and moves are just outstanding. Even after this amazing performance, the guests of the show are extremely thrilled.

Sohail finished with his performance and received positive word of mouth from the audience. The show’s hosts Raghav, Bharti and Harsh bring a goat as a gift to Sohail. Sohail is fond of goat milk, he is happy to see his present. Bharti says Dance Crazy provides milk and dynamic performance for you like today.

Later, Harsha brings a garland of black beads, made from goat waste. He says that he will offer this to Bharti as he did not offer her for a long time. Watch the full episode of the show every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Stay tuned for the social telecast for more information and all the latest updates of Dance Junkies Season 3.

