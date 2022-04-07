UEFA Champions League: Chelsea lose to Real Madrid

A hat-trick for Karim Benzema propelled his side to a 3–1 victory on a wet and windy night in west London, putting the Spanish side in firm control of the matchup before the return phase.

It was a game that promised to look very different when it was drawn.

The ban on outgoing Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich, due to his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is likely to have a major impact on the club’s biggest game of the season so far.

There was uncertainty whether any fans would be able to attend games and restrictions on travel budgets brought into doubt whether Chelsea would be able to participate in the Champions League as well.