UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results – April 5/6/12/13th

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League has now reached the quarter-final stage and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule and results for those matches.

Liverpool travel to Portugal on Tuesday for the first leg of their quarter-finals and will take on Benfica, who knocked out Ajax in the round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will look to take the lead at Anfield for a week-long return phase on Wednesday.

Imago / District Photo

Quarter-Final Fixtures and Schedule

first leg matches

Tuesday, 5 April 2022

8:00 pm Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

8:00 pm Benfica v Liverpool

Wednesday, 6 April 2022

8:00 pm Chelsea vs Real Madrid

8:00 pm Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

second leg matches

Tuesday, 12 April 2022

8:00 pm Bayern Munich vs Villarreal

8:00pm Real Madrid vs Chelsea