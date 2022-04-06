UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour: Evening to be delivered in Kinshasa, with Heineken at Sharks club set for symbolic trophy on Wednesday

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, presented by Heineken, brings to the DRC capital Kinshasa football legend Clarence Seedorf, a former Dutch international who worked for Real Madrid, Inter Milan, ‘AC Milan or Ajax’. The tour offers African football fans the opportunity to get up close to the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy and the game’s heroes. In its thirteen years of existence, the Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken reached 31 countries in Africa, Asia, North and South America. This year, it passes through several cities on the continent including Maputo, Addis Ababa, Lagos and Abuja in addition to Kinshasa, receiving the trophy for the second time since its passage in 2013.

Victor Madiella, General Manager of Bralima, said that this year, it is a privilege because it is in the DRC that we first introduced the trophy Tour de la…