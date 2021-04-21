UEFA ‘plotting £6bn response to European Super League

UEFA reportedly put together a £6bn response to the European Tremendous League proposals, which incorporates restructuring the present Champions League mannequin.

UEFA are reportedly making ready a £6bn response to the European Tremendous League proposals, which incorporates restructuring the present Champions League mannequin.

On Sunday night, 12 of Europe’s elite golf equipment – AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester Metropolis, Manchester United, Actual Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur – introduced that they signed as much as be a part of a brand new breakaway competitions to rival the Champions League.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said his disgust on the proposals and has referred to as for the house owners of all 12 golf equipment to “come to their senses” and cease the competitors from forming.

Since then, Man Metropolis grew to become the primary membership to announce that they’ve withdrawn from the competitors, whereas the opposite 5 Premier League golf equipment have additionally filed paperwork that can see them observe swimsuit.

In response to Bloomberg by way of RMC Sport, UEFA at the moment are seeking to overhaul the present Champions League mannequin, which might see them present as much as £6bn in funding, a a lot bigger earnings for golf equipment that might be competing within the competitors.

A British funding fund are understood to be in talks about working with UEFA to assist fund the brand new model of Europe’s most prestigious competitors.

UEFA have already introduced that they approve the Champions League reform which is able to happen from 2024, which is able to see the variety of groups competing within the event improve from 32 to 36.