LATEST

UEFA to decide whether Dublin can proceed as a Euro 2020 host city on April 19

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Aviva Stadium is one of the stadiums set to play host to some Euro 2020 matches but coronavirus has put that in doubt

April 19 has been pencilled in as the date when UEFA will announce whether Dublin can proceed as a Euro 2020 host city this summer.

On Wednesday, the Football Association of Ireland said it could not provide UEFA with assurances on fan numbers as it continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with Ireland’s capital due to host three group games and one last-16 tie.

The Aviva Stadium is one of the stadiums set to play host to some Euro 2020 matches but coronavirus has put that in doubt

Getty

The Aviva Stadium is one of the stadiums set to play host to some Euro 2020 matches but coronavirus has put that in doubt

A final decision on how many of the original 12 hosts actually stage matches this summer will be taken by UEFA’s executive committee on April 19, with Munich, Rome and Bilbao also asked to provide additional information by that date.

Dublin and Bilbao – due to host all the matches in Group E between them as well as one knockout round match apiece – appear to be the venues most in danger of losing out if guarantees cannot be provided.

The English Football Association has previously said it stands ready to host additional games if another host is deemed unsuitable for any reason by UEFA, and has committed to a 25 per cent capacity limit for the group games and last-16 tie to be played at Wembley.

UEFA said the FA was hoping to confirm a higher capacity for the semi-finals and final – reported to be at least 50 per cent which would equate to 45,000 fans in the London venue.

The FA are hoping to get as many fans as possible to Euro 2020

Getty Images

The FA are hoping to get as many fans as possible to Euro 2020

Eight cities have so far provided guarantees over spectators, with Glasgow’s
Hampden Park set to be 25 per cent full for the four matches it hosts.

Budapest has been the most ambitious so far and is targeting full capacity, subject to spectators fulfilling strict stadium entry requirements.

Ticket holders from overseas are also set to be allowed to come to matches in the Hungarian capital, UEFA said, provided they present proof of negative results from two Covid-19 tests performed in the five days preceding entry into the country or a certificate of previous Covid-19 infection valid within six months prior to entry into the country.

Three other venues – Baku, Saint Petersburg and Bucharest – are also planning to make ticket-holding fans exempt from standard entry restrictions provided they can prove they are negative for Covid-19 at point of entry.

UEFA said fans seeking a refund had until April 22 to apply, and that ballots would be held for matches which were oversubscribed based on the capacity limits set. Unsuccessful ticket holders would be notified in May and have their money refunded.

The sale of tickets reserved for the countries which qualified via the play-offs – including Scotland – will go on sale early next month, UEFA said.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
821
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
818
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
790
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
767
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
760
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
710
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
646
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
645
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top