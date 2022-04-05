UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Turin 2022: Tickets for the decider are on sale now! , UEFA Women’s Champions League

Ticket On sale for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Turin on Saturday 21 May at 19:00 local time.

With less than 50 days left before the biggest event of the Women’s Club season, fans can buy tickets now. Discounts are available for special packages reserved for under-12s and families, which allow two adults and one or two under-18s to purchase tickets at a discounted price together.

ticket prices

category one

East and West stands, 1st level: €20 (€5 for under-12s)

category two

All other stadium areas: €10 (€5 for under-12s)

Tickets are free for disabled supporters: contact [email protected] for details



Family package (two adults plus at least one and up to two under-18s),

Category One:…