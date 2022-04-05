UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Turin 2022: Tickets on sale now!

Tickets for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Turin are on sale on Saturday 21 May at 19:00 local time.

With less than 50 days left for the biggest event of the Women’s Club season, fans can now buy their tickets. There are reduced prices for children under 12 and special packages for families that allow two adults and one or two children under 18 to purchase discounted tickets.

ticket prices

category one

East and West Stand, 1st Class: €20 (€5 for children under 12)

Category

All other stadium areas: €10 (€5 for children under 12)

Tickets are free for fans with disabilities,