UEFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Italy will miss Qatar after shock loss to North Macedonia; Portugal advance

Spring international break is upon us and that means the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are here with all eyes on the UEFA teams. Thursday saw one of the most shocking results in recent international football history as Italy were knocked out of qualification by North Macedonia.

Although this qualification phase will not be completed until Scotland’s conflict with Ukraine is resolved, with a match postponed due to Russia’s recent invasion, paths B and C will be decided this month as Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and North Macedonia are joined by the Italians and Portuguese. In a race to qualify.

UEFA World Cup qualifying results