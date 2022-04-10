UFC 206 fight between Swanson and Choi to be inducted into Hall of Fame

The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, will take place during the 10th Annual UFC International Fight Week this July in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“The fight between Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi is one of the greatest fights of all time,” said UFC President Dana White.

“This fight was an absolute war for all three rounds and both guys left everything they had inside the Octagon, it was crazy!

“This fight was an incredible display of heart, endurance and determination and it was so good, it was named the 2016 Fight of the Year. Congratulations to Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi on a fight that will always be remembered as one of the best ever!”