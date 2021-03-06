UFC 259: Adesania vs Blachowicz Live: How to watch online TV channels – TMT Daily

On Saturday, March 6, UFC holds UFC 259 at Apex in Las Vegas. The ESPN + streaming pay-per-view card has three title fights at the top of the card.

Now ‘Last Stylebender’ is expected to lead UFC 259 against Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.

The 38-year-old Blavachico won the title by defeating Dominic Reyes at UFC 253 after MFC veteran John Jones vacated the championship before climbing to heavyweight.

Here’s how to see all the action from UFC 259 LIVE in the United Kingdom.

Where is UFC 259 being held?

UFC 259 will be hosted at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does UFC 259 start?

Coverage for the UFC event will begin at 1 pm on Sunday 7 March.

The UFC 259 main card is expected to start at around 3am, with Adesanya vs Blachowicz scheduled for a 6am opening time in the UK.

Instead, MMA fans can tune in for everyone in the early hours of Sunday morning on BT Sport 2.

Alternatively, Sky customers can use the BT Sport 2 on Channel 414.

With a BT broadband subscription, customers can add BT TV and BT Sport to their existing packages for £ 15.00 per month.

Is there a live stream for UFC 259?

What are the fights on UFC 259 card?

The fights posted below are currently confirmed for UFC 259.

Main card

Light Heavyweight: Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blashikoiz

Women’s Featherweight: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Alzman Sterling

Lightweight: Islam Maschev vs Drew Debar

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs Alexander Roc

Opening card

Bantamweight: Dominic Cruz vs. Casey Kenny

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Kylar Phillips

Flyweight: Joseph Benvidez vs Oscar Askarov

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Cara-France

Initial starting card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nachukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Women’s Straightweight: Livia Renata Souza vs Amanda Lemos

Lightweight: Euros Medicine vs Elon Cruz

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

