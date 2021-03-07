UFC 259 Live Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson Stream Free Reddit – TMT Daily

The UFC’s third pay-per-view event of the year takes place on Saturday with UFC 259, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and features the most loaded lineup of the year.

This Saturday at UFC 259, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will defend his title against middleweight champion Israel Adanya. If you are in the United States, the only way to watch Blashikoise vs. Adesanya is by ordering the event on ESPN +.

The UFC 259 fight card will also have two other title fight. Before the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout, Amanda Nunes will defend the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship against Megan Anderson. The fight followed the Battle of the UFC Bantamweight Championship, in which Petr Yan defended his title against Alzman Sterling.

What time does Adesanya vs Blachowicz start?

UFC 259 is at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, March 6. This means that the fights will take place at the start time of the standard UFC PPV.

UFC 259 Main Card: 10:00 pm (ET) on ESPN +

UFC 259 8:00 pm (ET) on ESPN +

UFC 259 Early Prelims : 6:30 pm (ET) on ESPN +

When the fight of UFC 259 is Adesania vs Blashikoise?

A fight between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya is scheduled for 6 March. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Main card coverage starts at 10 pm, prelims start at 8 pm, and early prelims at 6:15 pm Eastern Time.

Adesanya vs Blachowicz Preview

Marley is aware that the main event will play a major role in the fledgling legacy of Adanya (20–0), who has made no secret of his wish to be considered the greatest among the biggest battles in the Octagon. Technology The self-assured former professional kickboxer closed some observers with bold predictions for his mixed martial arts career, while still a UFC newcomer.

In fact, just his second fight ended in a razor-thin split decision against Marvin Vettori, now a No. 5 ranked contender at light heavyweight.

However, it soon made clear his athleticism and striking qualifying elite status, and he is now listed at No. 3 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings behind Jones and Khyab Nurmagomedov.

Adesanya won the title with a second-round stoppage of Whitaker and has already defended it twice.

The final battle of Adesania saw the second round of the previously undefeated Brazilian Beefock Paulo Costa.

Blachowicz (27-8) was considered a contender until the knockout of former champion Luke Rockhold in February 2019.

The Polish slugger has since won three more, with one win at the top and Reyes’ side to capture the vacant title.

How much does UFC 259 cost on a PPV?

Price (for current customers): $ 64.99

Price (with annual membership bundle): $ 84.98

The UFC 259 pay-per-view amount for current subscribers for ESPN + is $ 64.99, which requires a pre-existing subscription. Whoever wants to watch Miocic vs. Cormier will also have to pay for membership of ESPN +. Which offers a number of bundled options, including $ 84.98 to watch ESPN + battle and year-round access – a 25 percent decrease for normal ESPN + subscriptions.

Click here to learn about the various pricing and bundle options with the ESPN + platform. Techwide pricing varies by region and platform.

How to watch UFC 259 fight online in 2021

Blachowicz is one of two Polish champions in UFC history. Joanna Jedrzewski also achieved this feat.

Adesena is one of the 13 fighters in UFC history to win an undisputed title with an undetermined record. He may be the first person to win two belts while undefeated. Asandya is one of 11 undisputed middleweight champions in UFC history.

Blowicz’s four-fight UFC winning streak is the third-longest active streak in heavyweight in the division behind Malamed Anklav (six) and Glover Teixeira (five).

Blachowicz is dating back from 8–1 October 2017 in his last nine UFC appearances. The only defeat in that stretch came to Thiago Santos.

Blachowicz is one of two lightweight heavyweight in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a body kick. He achieved this feat at UFC Fight Night 53.

Adanya could become the eighth fighter in UFC history to win the title in two weight categories.

Adesanya could become the fifth simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. No one has put middleweight and light heavyweight belts before.

How to watch Adachanya vs Blachowicz on Roku for free

UFC 259 is going to feature UFC Title Fight – UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya. The fight is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2021. Complicating things is that most of the channels that broadcast the program live are region-locked. This means that you can live-stream UFC 259 on those local broadcast channels only if you are a local resident.

How can I view UFC 259 on any Roku device?

Watch UFC 259 for free on Roku devices via Kodi

Get UFC Fight Pass Discount with IVC

Anonymously with Ivacy VPN

Online broadcast channel for UFC 259 using RFC

How can I watch Adachanya vs Blachowicz on any Roku device?

To stream UFC 259, you must sign up for Ivacy VPN. This is because UFC TV caters only to American viewers. After signing up, you can easily access all UFC TV programs including UFC 259 Fights.

If you want to stream UFC 259 on Roku, you must also purchase UFC Fight Pass. Here’s how you can catch all your favorite UFC Fights on Roku with Ivacy VPN.

Subscribe to Ivory VPN.

Configure Ivacy on a router connected to your Roku device.

Connect to the fastest US VPN server.

Buy a UFC Fight Pass.

Open the Roku browser and go to the UFC website.

Watch UFC without any hassle.

About the last word Adesania vs Blachowicz

The top fight on the main card features Jan Blakowicz defending his light-heavy-weight crown against defending middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who makes the jump in the weight class.

Pressure continues for Blachowicz as it will be the Polish fighter’s first title defense, while Adesanya is set to become the first fighter in history to hold both the light-heavyweight and middleweight titles at the same time.

